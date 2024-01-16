USD Rises To KD 0.307, EUR Drops To KD 0.335

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar rose on Tuesday by 0.07 percent to reach KD 0.307, while the exchange rate of the Euro fell by 0.31 percent to reach KD 0.335 compared to yesterday's numbers, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Tuesday.

The CBK said in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the British Pound Sterling fell by 0.48 percent to reach KD 0.389, the Swiss Franc by 0.52 percent to reach KD 0.358 and the Japanese Yen by 0.59 percent to KD 0.002. (end)

mka













