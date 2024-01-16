Iran Guards Attack Targets In Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Arbil, Iraq: A missile attack by Iran's Republican Guards on targets in Iraq's Arbil killed at least four civilians, officials said Tuesday.

The attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Arbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Kurdistan security council said four people died and six others were wounded in the attack, while the Kurdistan Democratic Party said "a massive ballistic missile attack" had killed a number of civilians "including Peshraw Dizayee, the prominent Kurdish businessman".



The IRGC also hit targets in Syria with ballistic missiles, including the "gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations, particularly the Islamic State group", their Sepah News service reported.

It added that the strike on Syria was in response to recent attacks by terrorist groups that killed Iranians in the southern cities of Kerman and Rask.

Explosions were heard in Aleppo and its countryside, where "at least 4 missiles that came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea" fell, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.