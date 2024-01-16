Worldline And Google Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Digital Payments Experiences With Cloud-Based Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Worldline selects Google Cloud technology to boost its digital transformation and continue to streamline its operations

Google strengthens its partnership with Worldline as a payment provider

Worldline and Google to bring innovation to merchants and financial institutions, and to explore the potential of artificial intelligence The two partners to jointly explore impactful go-to-market opportunities

SUNNYVALE, Calif, and PARIS LA DÉFENSE, France, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, and Google announced today a strategic partnership designed to leverage cutting-edge cloud-based technologies from Google Cloud to take Worldline's digital transformation further. As part of the partnership, Google will also work with Worldline to facilitate seamless online payments for Google's customers in Europe. In addition, both partners will jointly address go-to-market opportunities, and provide new and enhanced digital customer experiences for merchants and financial institutions.

Accelerating digital transformation with the cloud sustainably

Since 2022, Worldline has initiated a "Move to Cloud" program that includes using the cloud to accelerate its digital transformation into a global premium paytech company. Accelerating its trajectory, Worldline now plans to leverage Google Cloud's secure, high-performance, and low-latency infrastructure, enhancing its operational efficiency, optimizing costs, and improving its strategic positioning.

Worldline will also tap into Google Cloud's data analytics and AI capabilities to draw benefits from its own data, and consequently develop new payment products and services. The choice of Google Cloud also results from Worldline's long-lasting focus on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the low-carbon options Google Cloud offers, as a leader in sustainability.

Google strengthens its partnership with

Worldline to facilitate seamless payments for its customers in Europe

As part of the expanded partnership, Worldline will also serve as one of Google's key payment providers in Europe and across a selection of countries. Worldline aims to provide Google customers with more advanced payment options, support for more payment networks, improved cross-border conversion, and a more streamlined customer experience.

Combining expertise to benefit merchants and financial institutions worldwide

The strategic partnership between Google and Worldline will ultimately create a powerful ecosystem of improved product offerings, delivering added value to merchants and banks, and setting a faster pace for continued innovation. By combining their expertise and their specialized knowledge and resources, Google and Worldline will be able to deliver improved payment experiences for their respective customers, and accelerate time-to-market.

"Our partnership with Worldline underscores the wide range of opportunities that secure and reliable cloud technology, data analytics, and AI can bring to merchants and financial institutions. By bringing together the strengths of our two companies, we can accelerate innovation in the payment industry," said Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO .

"Innovation and advanced technology are at the core of Worldline's DNA. To trailblaze changing payment environments and not only meet but anticipate customer expectations, it is key to couple our Paytech DNA with the technological capabilities of a true market leader. We are very proud to expand and strengthen our partnership as a payment provider for Google in Europe. Our deep market infrastructure understanding, combined with Google Cloud's technology expertise and scale, will accelerate our time-to-market and drive tangible success for our customers and markets," said Gilles Grapinet, CEO of Worldline .

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 18,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2022 Worldline generated a revenue close to 4.4 billion euros. worldline

Read our 2022 Integrated Report

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

