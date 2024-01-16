Cocoa Market To Witness Steady Growth With 7.2% CAGR; Favored By Europe's Dominance - Marketresearch.Biz

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cocoa market was valued at USD 18.1 billion in 2023 with considerable growth and is estimated to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 7.2% .



The cocoa market is undergoing significant growth driven by a surge in demand across different industries, comprising food and beverages, confectionery, and medicines. Cocoa, obtainable in numerous forms like cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder, not only improves nutritional value but also contributes to the delectability of food products.

Chocolate, a favored flavor in the food industry, particularly in desserts and beverages, remains to fuel market growth. The increasing demand for chocolate confections, mainly in developing countries, is reforming customer experiences, with developing markets contributing positively to the cocoa market .



The trend toward first-class chocolates has seen a distinguished upswing, with rising demand in emerging markets like the US, Belgium, and France. Consumers are now more fascinated by understanding the ingredients used in chocolate foodstuffs, compelling growth in this segment of the cocoa market. Single-origin chocolates, extracted from particular plantations, are gaining much popularity in the market, and these are delivering unique flavors. Health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for specialty chocolates containing flavonoids, an antioxidant found in cocoa known for its health benefits.

There is a rise in the requirement for gluten- and sugar-free chocolates as consumers become more conscious of their health. Manufacturers are responding by producing specialty chocolates with flavonoids, which are gaining popularity among children, teenagers, and fitness-conscious young adults. As the need for homemade chocolates surges, consumers search for premium varieties, nurturing expansion in the diverse and dynamic cocoa market.

Key Takeaways



Cocoa beans hold a strong presence in the product type market segment due to consumers' preferences for premium and artisanal chocolate products.

Confectionary and chocolate-based products dominate the application market segment due to new confectionery product designs and health benefits.

Organic segments lead the nature-type market segment due to increasing consumer awareness of health and environmental concerns. By end-user type, the industrial segment rules the market segment due to the diverse applications of cocoa in various product formulations.

Europe holds a strong presence of 62% in the global cocoa market due to its longstanding custom of chocolate production and consumption.

Driving Factors

Rise in Health Benefits Awareness

Consumers have become more knowledgeable of its potential health benefits for improving heart health, cholesterol control, and mental well-being, which has led to an increase in the consumption of dark chocolate-based products. They are seeking healthier lifestyles that have contributed to this change, opting for food options with both nutritional value and sensory pleasure. Manufacturers have recognized this by creating products highlighting cocoa's healthful attributes. This could also result in a greater emphasis on transparent labeling and marketing focused on the health aspects of cocoa and dark chocolate.

Demand for Organic and Natural Products

More consumers prefer foods made with no artificial additives or preservatives; this preference extends to chocolate products as well. This demand for organic cocoa is encouraging manufacturers to invest in organic cocoa farming practices and to seek certifications that appeal to eco-conscious consumers. It also includes an increase in demand for organic cocoa, prompting more farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices and decreasing the environmental impact of cocoa farming.

Restraining Factors

Privatization of Access to Funding for Small-Scale Cocoa Farmers

These farmers typically require credit for investments in farm improvements, pest control, and sustainable practices that could increase yield and quality. Without access to financing, their ability to contribute effectively to the cocoa supply chain is limited. This restriction not only affects the livelihoods of the farmers but also impacts the overall supply and sustainability of the cocoa market.

Growth Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Cocoa Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Cocoa contains bioactive compounds that have shown promise in various health applications, such as cardiovascular health and cognitive function. Pharmaceutical companies are exploring cocoa-based ingredients for their therapeutic properties. As research progresses and cocoa's health benefits gain further recognition, it opens new avenues for market growth through collaborations and ingredient supply to the pharmaceutical sector.

