Prosperity7 Ventures Wins Two Prestigious Titles In The Venture Capital Category From Middle East

Prosperity7 Ventures has won the award for the Best Venture Capital Firm in Saudi Arabia and Middle East at International Business Magazine Awards 2023.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Capital category for the regions Saudi Arabia and the Middle East when it won two prestigious titles from International Business Magazine. The UAE-based digital magazine is well-known in the business world for identifying and rewarding start-ups, businesses, and companies that pave a new pathway in terms of services and products on the global scene. Prosperity7 Ventures was selected for assisting and investing in companies & start-ups that focus on new-generation technologies as well as business models that can bring positive changes across various sectors to successfully open new industries. The titles bestowed suits their Mission and Vision and they are - Best Venture Capital Firm in Saudi Arabia 2023 and Best Venture Capital Firm in the Middle East 2023 .

The Annual International Award Event 2023 was the center point of attraction in the business industry across various industry sectors. It was attended by entrepreneurs, and prominent companies in real estate, investment, banking, finance, technology, online trading, and more. The International Business Magazine Award Event was held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on November 4, 2023.

Starting with an inaugural $1 Billion fund, Prosperity7 Ventures was successful in rapidly building a name for itself and rising to the ranks of global top-tier VC investors. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with offices across the globe from Palo Alto and New York to Beijing, and Shanghai; giving the fund access to the most disruptive and promising startups in the world. Having built strong relationships with entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, Prosperity7 has cemented its position as a trailblazer in the Saudi Arabian venture space. Their reputation continues to attract top talent and a steady flow of high-quality investment opportunities.

The fund prides itself on its thesis-driven approach to investment selection, building a deep understanding of each sector and subsector, analyzing historic and future trends and their implications, and building convection on how and why disruption can transform that sector. This holistic approach helps direct the fund to where the most compelling investment opportunities are. The experts at Prosperity7 Ventures understand the fact that innovations and pathbreaking to new technologies are not confined to any specific industry & country. So, they are always on the lookout to partner with enthusiastic entrepreneurs with game-changing ideas who can push their new company for full-scale growth in new markets.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO and Chief Editor at International Business Magazine commented,“For a country to grow its economy, only the Respective Governments can promote industries across various sectors. Venture Capital Firms in recent times, have taken the lead and are helping first-generation entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of opening a start-up and expanding their operations. Prosperity7 Ventures stands out as a firm that is committed to working with pioneers on ideas and technologies that involve high risk and have the potential to change the world. It rightly deserves its two awards awarded from International Business Magazine.”

Aysar Tayeb, Executive Managing Director of Prosperity7 Ventures expressed his gratitude at the awards and said,“It is a great privilege and honor to receive this recognition from International Business Magazine. It also reflects the growth of the Venture Capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. We are one among the many to help elevate the venture capital ecosystem in the region. We are proud of our portfolio and will continue to invest in game-changing technologies that inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs across the globe.”

About Prosperity7 Ventures:

Prosperity7 Ventures is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund's name derives from "Prosperity Well," the seventh oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike commercial oil, paving the way to prosperity. Bringing forward this pioneering history, Prosperity7 invests globally with a long-term view in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that bring prosperity and positive impacts on a vast scale.



About International Business Magazine:

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with active followers on its social media handles and a growing online reader base. The magazine is well-known in business circles for delivering the best, trending news in the banking and finance sector.



