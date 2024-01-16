Minister claims AI performs UK politicians` work

(MENAFN) In a notable development, members of the British government have reportedly delegated their traditional responsibility of reading policy papers and reports to an experimental artificial intelligence (AI), as disclosed by Conservative MP Alex Burghart at a conference in London. The AI system, known as the "AI red box," has been implemented to filter through and analyze documents, providing summaries and highlighting connections between papers. While this innovation has been presented as a means of reducing the workload for policymakers, concerns have arisen about its potential to render thousands of civil servants redundant.



Speaking at an event organized by the Centre for Policy Studies, Burghart, the parliamentary secretary responsible for the implementation of this technology, outlined the capabilities of the AI red box. He explained that the system not only reads and summarizes documents but also identifies connections between them, creating what he envisions as the institutional memory of the department as the model is fine-tuned over time.



However, the article raises questions about the AI's capability to comprehend complex policy issues, as the platform's success is yet to be determined. The minister cited another government-developed platform, akin to ChatGPT, which faced challenges such as providing inaccurate information about 20 percent of the time and inexplicably responding to certain queries in French. Notably, the article does not clarify whether the AI red box shares any code with the previously unsuccessful chatbot.



The introduction of AI into the policymaking process raises broader concerns about job displacement in the civil service sector. While touted as a tool to enhance efficiency, the potential consequences of reducing human involvement in policy analysis warrant a closer examination. This article explores the evolving landscape of AI adoption in government functions and the challenges and implications associated with this technological shift.





MENAFN16012024000045015687ID1107725279