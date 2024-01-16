Taiwan strongly criticizes Beijing`s stance on island`s autonomy

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of last Saturday's presidential election on the self-governed island, Taiwan has strongly criticized Beijing for categorizing the electoral process as a Chinese "domestic affair."



Rejecting this characterization as "fallacious" and "completely inconsistent with the international understanding" of the situation, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday.



Beijing, adhering to the 'One-China' principle, considers Taiwan an integral part of its sovereign territory. In the wake of the election results, Chinese authorities reiterated their claim over the island, asserting that the vote was an internal Chinese matter. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs countered this stance, urging Beijing to "respect the election results, face reality, and give up oppression against Taiwan."



The ministry emphasized that only through such actions could positive cross-strait interactions be restored to the right track, aligning with the "international community's repeated calls to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity." While the statement did not explicitly define the "international community," Taiwan expressed gratitude to the United States and other nations, including Japan, Australia, and European Union member states, for extending their congratulations on the election.



In a separate rebuke, Taiwan criticized Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who reiterated Beijing's position during a visit to Egypt. Taipei accused the senior official of "belittling our country's sovereignty and democratic system," asserting that "the Republic of China [Taiwan] is a sovereign and independent country and is not affiliated with the People's Republic of China."



This exchange underscores the deep-seated tensions between Taiwan and China, with the former vehemently defending its autonomy and democratic principles in the face of persistent claims from the mainland.



