Turkey investigates Israeli football player for promoting hatred

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Turkish prosecutors have initiated an inquiry into the actions of Sagiv Jehezkel, an Israeli football player associated with the Turkish club Antalyaspor. Following his arrest, Jehezkel faces charges of "inciting people to hatred and hostility" and is reportedly set to be deported from Turkey, as reported by the Anadolu news agency.



The incident in question occurred during a Turkish top division football match on Sunday when Jehezkel celebrated scoring a goal. The player made a heart gesture and displayed a wristband featuring a hand-drawn Star of David along with the words "100 days, 7.10." The significance behind this gesture lies in its dedication to the 100th day since the surprise attack carried out by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel. The attack resulted in the loss of approximately 1,200 lives and the taking of around 240 individuals hostage, with 132 people reportedly still in captivity, according to Israeli authorities. Gaza's health ministry records indicate that around 24,100 people have lost their lives in Israel's retaliatory attacks on the Palestinian enclave since October 7.



Jehezkel's arrest took place in the seaside city of Antalya on Sunday. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced that the Israeli player would be investigated for "inciting people to hatred and hostility" due to what he described as an "ugly gesture" supporting what Tunc referred to as "Israel's massacre in Gaza."



Anadolu reported that the 28-year-old midfielder underwent questioning on Monday and was subsequently released. The news agency further stated that Jehezkel is scheduled to be deported from Turkey on a private plane later in the day. The incident raises questions about the intersection of sports, politics, and international relations, highlighting the complexities surrounding expressions of solidarity and differing perspectives on geopolitical conflicts.



