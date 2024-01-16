Beijing accepts Moscow`s opinion on Taiwan

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed its gratitude for Moscow's stance on Taiwan, following Saturday's elections on the self-governing island. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in response to the victory of Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, emphasized its opposition to any form of Taiwan independence. Moscow urged foreign entities to refrain from provocative actions in the region.



During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning acknowledged and appreciated Moscow's position, deeming it reflective of the broader international consensus on upholding the United Nations Charter and fundamental norms of international relations. Mao Ning highlighted that numerous other nations and international organizations share similar viewpoints, characterizing it as the "voice of justice and peace" within the international community.



The historical context of Taiwan's status was revisited, tracing back to 1949 when Nationalist forces retreated to the island following the Communist victory in the Chinese civil war. While Taiwan's government receives support from the United States, diplomatic recognition shifted in 1979 when Washington acknowledged Beijing as the sole representative of China. The article also notes the departure from the traditional American policy of 'strategic ambiguity' on Taiwan, with President Joe Biden openly affirming that United States military forces would defend the island.



The piece delves into Beijing's stated policy of seeking peaceful reunification with Taiwan but retaining the option to use force in response to a formal declaration of independence. The geopolitical implications of this diplomatic exchange and the ongoing complexities surrounding Taiwan's status within the international arena are explored, raising questions about the evolving dynamics in the region.



