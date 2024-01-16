Trouble in Guatemala due to postponed presidential inauguration

(MENAFN) In Guatemala City, supporters of President-elect Bernardo Arevalo clashed with law enforcement on Sunday following the abrupt postponement of his inauguration. Arevalo, a member of the leftist Semilla party, secured over 60 percent of the run-off vote in August 2023 with a promise to combat corruption. The scheduled swearing-in ceremony at 3 pm local time was unexpectedly halted by the Congress, predominantly controlled by right-wing parties.



The tension escalated as enraged individuals, disappointed by the delay, forcefully breached police barricades and threatened to storm the parliament building. In response, law enforcement deployed tear gas to control the situation. Arevalo took to social media, expressing his frustration and accusing his political rivals of attempting to subvert democracy through illegitimate means and abuses of power.



The root cause of the conflict lies in the prolonged review process conducted by the congressional credentials commission, responsible for scrutinizing the documents of newly elected MPs from Arevalo's party. This delay hindered the formation of the Board of Directors, essential for the president's swearing-in ceremony. In an attempt to address the situation, Congress convened on Sunday and voted to allow 23 pro-Arevalo MPs to retain their seats, albeit as independents. This classification, however, restricts their eligibility to run for the Board of Directors or chair commissions, as reported by local newspaper Prensa Libre.



Supporters of Arevalo fear that these imposed limitations will undermine his ability to govern effectively as president. The ongoing political turmoil raises concerns about the stability of Guatemala's democratic process and the potential consequences of this unexpected delay in the transfer of power.





