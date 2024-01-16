Introducing The Hisense L5H Laser TV: It's Time To Think Big

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the future of home entertainment with Hisense's latest innovation – the 100L5H and 120L5H, sensational 100 and 120-inch 4K laser smart TVs now available in South Africa at leading retailers: Hifi Corp , Hirschs , Masons , New World, Game and Tafelberg Furnishers .

Introducing the 100L5H, a groundbreaking 100-inch 4K laser smart TV. Experience razor-sharp images, Dolby Vision & Atmos, and VIDAA Voice for seamless navigation. Available now at leading SA retailers.

Key Features:

X-Fusion Laser Technology: Delivering razor-sharp images with over 16.7 million vibrant colors.

Ultra-Short Throw : A massive 100-inch picture from just 29 away, perfect for any living room.

Dolby Vision and Atmos : Immerse yourself in stunning visuals and dynamic audio.

VIDAA Voice : Navigate effortlessly with a responsive voice assistant.

Ambient Light Rejection Screen : Enjoy excellent viewing in any environment, adjusting brightness up to 2,700 lumens.

Smooth Motion and ALLM Game Mode : Elevate gaming experiences with reduced lag.

Filmmaker Mode : Optimal settings for cinematic viewing.

VIDAA U6 OS : Seamless access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Hisense's L5H offers not just a TV but an extraordinary cinematic experience. Its Ultra-Short Throw technology allows for easy integration into any living space, needing only 29 for a massive 100-inch display and only 35 for a 120-inch display. The screen, mountable on any wall, boasts a sturdy aluminum frame and a scratch-resistant surface, marrying elegance with durability.

Revolutionary Laser Technology:

The L5H's X-Fusion Laser Technology provides a vibrant palette of over 16.7 million colors, creating a visually stunning experience. Adaptive Ambient Light Rejection ensures a brilliant, sharp picture in any lighting, adjusting brightness dynamically up to 2,700 lumens.

Immersive Gaming and Viewing:

With Dolby Vision, HDR10, Smooth Motion, and a dedicated gaming mode, the L5H offers an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience. AIPQ technology optimizes resolution, color, and contrast in real-time, enhancing every scene.

User-Friendly Experience:

Navigate effortlessly with VIDAA U6 OS, offering a universal search function, responsive voice assistant, and efficient share functionality via Apple Airplay 2 and HomeKit.

Available Now:

The Hisense L5H is now available in 100 and 120-inches at leading South African retailers: Hifi Corp , Hirschs , Masons , New World, Game and Tafelberg Furnishers along with its smaller counterpart, the 90L5H.

Learn more about Hisense's commitment to innovation and quality at

