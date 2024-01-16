Cell Therapy Technologies Market Projected To Reach Valuation Of USD 47.3 Billion At 24.7% CAGR From 2024-2033 | Marketresearch.Biz Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Marketresearch, the introduction of innovative products tailored to diverse patient needs is a significant driving factor in the cell therapy market, facilitating the advancement of cell therapies. Continuous product innovation is crucial to meet evolving healthcare demands, ensuring market resilience and adaptability. New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023 Cell therapy technologies market were valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2023 with significant growth and are projected to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 24.7% .

The surge in demand for advanced diagnostic tools and therapeutic interventions is pushing the cell therapy technology market forward. Cell therapy, a main element in treating regenerative medicines, has become extensively popular, particularly in regenerative medicine. Combined with other equipment like Platelet-Rich plasma (PRP), cell therapy improves its power and effectiveness, proposing extra benefits to patients. Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Cell Therapy Technologies Market sample report at request-sample/ Cell therapy comprises launching innovative, healthy cells into a patient's body, playing a vital role in handling certain cancers and neurological diseases such as Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and diabetes. With over 1 million individuals worldwide suffering from Parkinson's disease, a number projected to reach 1.2 million by 2030, cell therapy emerges as a promising solution. Likewise, ALS is predominant, mostly in Western Europe, where it has a prevalence rate of 9.62 per 1,000,000 populations.

The benefits of cell therapy technologies comprise pain reduction, augmented functionality, fast-tracked recovery, aid in complex injuries, and a reduced risk of nerve damage and communicable diseases. As these therapies display innovative diagnostic and treatment methods, the market is poised for rapid expansion to meet the cumulative requirement for transformative medical solutions during the forecasted period. Key Takeaways

Autologous therapies rule the therapy market segment due to their substantial role in treatments utilizing cells.

Stem cells dominate the cell type market segment due to their extensive use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for blood and bone marrow disorders.

The focus on innovation drives market growth by providing more effective, efficient, and tailored treatment options, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and expanding the potential applications of cell therapies. The market is composed of unrelenting growth, reinforced by a pipeline of advanced transformative cell therapy technologies.

Enhanced Demographic and Environmental Dynamics Population growth escalates the demand for innovative healthcare solutions, including cell therapies for diverse medical conditions. Climate change, influencing disease patterns and health vulnerabilities, further propels the need for advanced treatments. These key factors collectively drive the development and adoption of cell therapy technologies, as they offer targeted and efficient treatment options for an array of health issues emerging in this changing global landscape.

Restraining Factors Cost and Reimbursement Issues Cell therapy treatments are typically associated with high costs, both in terms of production and administration. The problem of reimbursement and costs is crucial to the development of the cell-based therapy business. Furthermore, the lack of clear reimbursement pathways adds to the complexity as insurers grapple with how to classify and cover these novel treatments. This makes them financially out of reach for many patients and healthcare systems. These financial hurdles not only limit patient access but also deter investment and innovation in the field, as developers and benefactors face vagueness about the return on their significant funds in these advanced therapies.

Growth Opportunities Increased Interest in customized medicines Personalized medicine's approach of tailoring treatments to individual patients aligns perfectly with the capabilities of cell therapies. These therapies' adaptability to patient-specific needs positions them at the forefront of innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions. This illustrates the growing significance of technology in the realm of personalized healthcare in the upcoming era of cell therapy. As healthcare continues to evolve towards more personalized strategies, the demand for cell therapy technologies is expected to rise, bolstered by their potential to provide targeted, patient-specific treatments.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 5.5 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 47.3 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 24.7% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 55.60% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

North America rules the cell therapy technologies market, holding 55.60% due to robust research infrastructure, substantial biotech investments, and favorable policies. The U.S. leads with ground-breaking biotech firms and supportive government initiatives. Europe, compelled by research and regulatory support, sees contributions from Germany, the UK, and France. In Asia-Pacific, prompt market growth results from augmented healthcare investments and biomedical research, particularly in Japan and South Korea. The region's large population and rising chronic diseases present substantial opportunities for expanding cell therapy technologies.

Segment Analysis

By therapy type, Autologous therapies rule the market segment due to their substantial role in treatments utilizing cells. This method is widely used in various treatments, including certain types of cancer therapies, where patients' cells are engineered to fight cancer cells more effectively. Through the use of donors' cells, allogeneic therapies can play a significant role in treatments utilizing cells. The most significant benefit of autologous treatment is that there is less possibility that the immune system will reject it and related complications since the cells are derived from patients themselves. These therapies have the advantage of being available off-the-shelf, making them more accessible and sometimes more cost-effective.

By cell type, stem cells dominate the market segment due to their extensive use in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for blood and bone marrow disorders. Stem cells' ability to differentiate into various cell types makes them incredibly valuable in regenerative medicine and the treatment of various diseases. Adipose-derived stem cells are being explored for their potential in regenerative therapies due to their abundance and ease of extraction. Non-stem cell therapies, while not as adaptable as stem cells, are important in precise therapeutic applications, predominantly in certain types of cancer treatments where immune cells are contrived to target cancer cells.

By cell therapy therapeutic area type, oncology leads the market segment due to the effectiveness of cell therapy in treating various types of cancers, particularly through approaches like CAR-T cell therapies, which have transformed cancer treatment. These therapies have shown remarkable results in certain types of blood cancer, leading to significant investment and research in expanding their application to other cancer types. In dermatology, cell therapies offer advanced treatment options for skin regeneration and healing. Other therapeutic areas like cardiovascular disease (CVD), musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology, and others are also significant. Cell therapies in CVD aim to regenerate damaged heart tissue, while in musculoskeletal disorders, they are used for tissue repair and pain management.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2033

Segments Covered in this Report

By Therapy Type



Autologous Therapies Allogeneic Therapies

By Cell Type



Stem Cell (Bone Marrow, Blood, Umbilical Cord-Derived, Adipose-Derived Stem Cell, Others (placenta, and nonspecific cells)) Non-stem Cell

By Cell Therapy Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the dynamic field of cell therapy technologies, industry front-runners such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group, Sartorius AG, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, and Avantor, Inc. play pivotal roles. Their inclusive product ranges and tactical focuses on innovation, accuracy, and amalgamation contribute significantly to advancing cell therapy research, manufacturing, and efficiency.

Key Market Players



Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Avantor, Inc.

Merck KGaA

MaxCyte Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Terumo BCT

Bio-Techne Corporation

RoosterBio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Lonza Group

Sartorius AG

Corning Incorporated

Gilead Sciences Inc. Corestem Inc.

Recent Developments



In December 2023, Bayer opened a $250 million Cell therapy launch facility in Berkeley, reinforcing its commitment to transformative cell therapies. The first product, an investigational treatment for Parkinson's disease, marks Bayer's innovative strides in sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In December 2023, Seattle Children's launched BrainChild Bio to advance CAR T-cell therapies for pediatric brain tumors. The company's initial program targets incurable childhood cancer, DIPG, emphasizing safety and potency through a multi-dimensional CAR T-cell therapy platform. In November 2023, Terumo India introduced Occlusafe and LifePearl, advancing liver cancer care with Balloon-TACE technology. These innovative therapies offer more precise drug delivery, minimize damage to healthy tissues, and improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing TACE.

