Vehicle Electrification Market Set To Soar Past USD 190.21 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Vehicle Electrification market size is expected to reach USD 190.21 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing concerns about environmental sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, government incentives and regulations promoting electric vehicles (EVs), advancements in battery technology and charging infrastructure, rising fuel costs and the desire for fuel efficiency, the expansion of electric vehicle models by automakers, and growing consumer interest in electric and hybrid vehicles is fueling the market's growth.

Westford,USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Vehicle Electrification market , increasing popularity of electric SUVs and crossovers, the development of fast-charging infrastructure and wireless charging technologies, a focus on extending the driving range of electric vehicles, the emergence of solid-state batteries for EVs, and efforts to make electric vehicles more affordable through cost reductions in battery production are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Vehicle electrification is the process of converting vehicles from gasoline or diesel engines to electric motors. This can be done by converting existing vehicles or by manufacturing new electric vehicles.

Prominent Players in Vehicle Electrification Market



Tesla

Volkswagen Group

Toyota

BYD

Stellantis

General Motors

Ford

Hyundai Motor Group

Nissan

BMW Group

Mercedes-Benz Group

Volvo Group

Renault Group

Jaguar Land Rover

Rivian

Lucid Group

Polestar

Xpeng

Nio

Arrival

Fisker Faraday Future

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) dominate the global online market due to the increasing concerns about environmental sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions were driving the demand for vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions. BEVs, which operate solely on electricity stored in batteries, produce no direct emissions during operation, making them highly attractive for environmentally conscious consumers and meeting stringent emissions regulations.

Passenger Vehicles is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, passenger vehicles, including sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs, traditionally had a larger consumer market than commercial vehicles. As consumers became more interested in electric vehicles (EVs) for personal use, the passenger vehicle segment saw strong demand

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a significant emphasis on technological advancements. The region's leadership includes strong government support and incentives for EV adoption, a large and growing middle-class population, and a commitment to reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Chinese automakers, such as BYD, NIO, and Xiaomi, produced a wide range of electric vehicles for domestic and international markets.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Vehicle Electrification market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Vehicle Electrification.

Key Developments in Vehicle Electrification Market

BMW announced its commitment to fully electric vehicles by 2030, accelerating its transition from internal combustion engines. The company introduced the BMW i4 and iX electric models, offering enhanced performance and range.

Key Questions Answered in Vehicle Electrification Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

