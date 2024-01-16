Physio In Kew, VIC Now Offers Exercise Physiology At Align Health Collective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KEW, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Align Health Collective, a leading physiotherapy clinic located at Shop 1/56 Cotham Rd, Kew VIC 3101, is pleased to announce the introduction of Exercise Physiology services to their comprehensive range of offerings - href="" rel="external nofollow" com/physio-ke . This expansion reflects Align Health Collective's commitment to providing holistic care to its clients by addressing the root causes of pain and discomfort.With a team of experienced physiotherapists and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, Align Health Collective has established itself as a trusted destination for individuals seeking effective solutions to musculoskeletal issues. The addition of Exercise Physiology services further enhances their ability to deliver personalised treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.Chalerm Tuantab, Director of Align Health Collective, emphasises the importance of this development, stating, "The mission at Align Health Collective has always been to go beyond merely treating symptoms. The team believes in identifying and addressing the underlying causes of pain and discomfort, which is why team members are thrilled to introduce Exercise Physiology as part of the holistic approach to healthcare."Exercise Physiology is crucial in helping patients achieve optimal physical well-being. Align Health Collective's team of expert Exercise Physiologists will work closely with patients to design customised exercise programs that support their rehabilitation and long-term health goals. This integrated approach aligns with Align Health Collective's philosophy of providing comprehensive care that considers the whole individual.Mr. Tuantab further elaborated on Align Health Collective's commitment to their patients' well-being, saying, "The focus has always been on empowering the patients to take control of their health. By offering Exercise Physiology services, team members are equipping them with the tools and guidance they need to improve their physical health."Exercise Physiology services at Align Health Collective will be available to both new and existing clients. The clinic's team of dedicated professionals will conduct thorough assessments to create tailored exercise plans that complement other treatment modalities, such as physiotherapy, to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients.Align Health Collective's dedication to providing the highest quality care further underscores its investment in advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. These state-of-the-art tools enable their team to accurately diagnose musculoskeletal issues and monitor progress effectively.Looking to the future, Mr. Tuantab provided insight into Align Health Collective's long-term vision, stating, "As the team continues to expand the services, Align Health Collective envisions becoming a comprehensive health and wellness hub for the community. Team members are committed to evolving the offerings to meet the evolving needs of the patients."Align Health Collective's Exercise Physiology services will be available to residents of Kew, VIC, and the surrounding areas. To schedule an appointment or inquire about their comprehensive range of services, individuals are encouraged to contact Align Health Collective - Physio Kew at (03) 9853 7836 or via email at ....

