Revolutionizing Mobility : Europe's Electric Vehicle Market Poised To Attain $143.09 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Europe Electric Vehicle Industry

Developments carried out by different vehicle manufacturers related to electric vehicles supplement the growth of the electric car market in Europe.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Europe electric vehicle market . The report states that the market generated $25,489.81 million in 2019, and is expected to gain $143,084.57 million by 2027, with a notable CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also defines an in-depth segmentation, market dynamics, value chain analysis, top market players and strategies implemented by them.

➡️Request Sample Pages -

Europe Electric Vehicle Market Trends:

Companies such as Ford Motor and General Motors, which conquer the high-performance truck market, provide various electric high-performance trucks. These trucks have a robust electric power system and an extraordinary interior with additional extravagance capabilities, together with touch screens, panoramic glass, and leather seats.

For instance, in July 2022, Ford added the F-150 Raptor R, as a way to use a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 700 horsepower. This launch responds to the customer's demand for a Raptor prepared with a V8 engine (8-cylinder piston engine). Ford's new F-150® RAPTOR® R keeps a few similarities to its forerunners but offers heightening performance. In order to obtain a 45% lower in CO2 emissions by 2030, it is going to be important to have over 400,000 vehicles that produce carbon neutrality on the road, and there need to be at least 100,000 new zero-emission trucks enrolled each year. As a result, the increase of high-performance trucks in the market can be boosted by various government tasks and policies.

The Europe electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and country. Based on type, the BEV segment accounted for highest market share with more than three-fifths of the Europe electric vehicle market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the HEV segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

➡️Procure Complete Research Report Now -

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the latest market share with more than four-fifths of the Europe electric vehicle market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. However, the commercial vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 29.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across Germany, France, the UK, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. The region across Germany garnered the major share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the Europe electric vehicle market. At the same time, Portugal would showcase the fastest CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The research also examines the leading players in the Europe electric vehicle market . It contains information on the profiles of the companies, their operational business divisions, their business achievements, and the strategic measures they have taken to expand their presence in this sector and achieve success, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and more. The prominent players profiled in the report are as follows:

VOLKSWAGEN AG

Mitsubishi

Volvo

Audi

TESLA INC.,

Renault

BMW

Hyundai

Peugeot

Nissan

Cowboy

BYD Company Ltd.

➡️Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Similar Reports

- Electric Bike Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (Pedelecs, Speed Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter & Motorcycle), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid-Drive, and Others), and Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

- Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), Top Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and More Than 125 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

- Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Utility Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), by End User (Golf Courses, Tourist Destinations, Hotels and Resorts, Airports, Residential and Commercial Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Electric Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Propulsion (Battery Electric Truck, Hybrid Electric Truck, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Truck and Fuel Cell Electric Truck), Vehicle Type (Light Duty Electric Truck, Medium Duty Electric Truck and Heavy-Duty Electric Truck) and Range (Up To 150 Miles, 151 To 300 Miles and Above 300 Miles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

- Electric Bus Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (Battery electric vehicle, Fuel cell electric vehicle, Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), by Length (Less than 9 meters, 9-14 meters, Above 14 meters), by Range (Less Than 150 Miles, 150 To 300 Miles, Above 300 Miles), by Battery Capacity (Less Than 50 kWh, 50-250 kWh, Above 250 kWh), by Power Output (Up to 250 kW, Above 250 kW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn