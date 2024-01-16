Chinese economy expects slowest growth in over 3 decades

(MENAFN) The Chinese economy is poised to register its lowest annual growth rate in more than 30 years in 2023, according to data expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. This economic slowdown is attributed to a confluence of factors, primarily the crisis in the real estate sector, coupled with weakened consumption patterns and heightened global uncertainties.



A panel of ten experts interviewed by AFP foresees China's GDP experiencing a modest 5.2 percent growth in 2023. This projection marks the lowest growth rate since 1990, excluding the exceptional circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak. While this figure reflects an improvement from the three percent growth observed in 2022, the preceding year was marred by stringent health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.



In the wake of lifting these pandemic-related measures, Beijing set a growth target of "about five percent" for 2023. Initially, the return to normalcy contributed to a nascent recovery early last year. However, this anticipated resurgence in economic activity faltered as a pervasive lack of confidence among both residents and businesses dampened consumption levels.



The ongoing challenges in the real estate sector, compounded by record youth unemployment and a general slowdown in the global economy, have cast a shadow over China's growth prospects. An intractable real estate crisis has particularly played a pivotal role in undermining economic resilience. As the nation grapples with these multifaceted challenges, the unfolding economic landscape reflects a significant deceleration, raising concerns about the trajectory of China's growth in the immediate future.

