Death Toll In Bihar Mob Lynching Case Rises To Four

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) A day after mob lynching over parking took place in Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll reached four on Tuesday after one more person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The incident was triggered over a parked car in front of a shop at Tetaria Mor under Nabinagar police station in the district.

The car was parked outside a shop and the shop employee Mukeh Chauhan asked the occupants to remove the car. One of the car occupants pulled a firearm and shot him. As he ducked at the right time, the bullet hit an elderly person Ram Sharan Chauhan of Mahuari village. He died during treatment in hospital.

Following the incident, the local traders and villagers brutally assaulted the car occupants leaving two persons dead on the spot while three others were admitted to the hospital. One of the injured persons succumbed due to multiple injuries in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Arman, Mohammad Anjar and Mohammad Mojahir. Mohammad Mojahir died in the early hours of Tuesday in hospital. The injured are Mohammad Wakil and Ajit Sharma. All of them are natives of Haidarnagar in Palamau district of Jharkhand.

“We have registered two FIRs in this connection and the matter is under investigation have brought FSL team to collect the evidence. We are also collecting the available footage to identify the attackers,” said Mohammad Amanullah Khan, SDPO Sadar Aurangabad Bihar.

--IANS

ajk/dpb