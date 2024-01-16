IKEA confirms commitment to price decreases despite Red Sea tension

(MENAFN) Furniture retailer IKEA declared on Monday, in anticipation of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, that it remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing a price reduction strategy. Despite ongoing shipping disruptions in the Red Sea leading to increased costs, IKEA, under the ownership of Ingka Group, assured that it has ample product stock to offset any potential negative impacts on the supply chain.



Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group, affirmed the company's dedication to prioritizing lower prices for customers during the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Ingka Group had previously invested over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in price reductions across its markets between September and November. The company intends to persist with this initiative, aiming to continue lowering prices throughout 2024.



The disruptions in global trade triggered by Houthi militants' attacks in Yemen, conducted in solidarity with the Palestinians, have compelled major shipping companies to reroute vessels, circumnavigating Africa via the Cape of Good Hope. This alternative route, albeit longer and more expensive, has become necessary due to the challenges posed by the Red Sea disruptions.



While the surge in transportation costs has raised concerns about potential inflationary pressures, consumers have experienced some relief as prices began to decrease. Despite acknowledging a "very significant contraction" in Ingka's supply chain, Brodin emphasized the company's determination to uphold its commitment to providing affordable prices to customers. The assurance of sufficient product stock serves as a strategic measure to mitigate any adverse impacts stemming from the ongoing shipping challenges.

