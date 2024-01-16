EU commissioner cautions of financial risks amid Red Sea tensions

(MENAFN) On Monday, European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni voiced the European Union's apprehensions regarding the potential economic repercussions stemming from heightened tensions in the Red Sea. Particularly, he emphasized concerns over the possible impact on energy prices, noting the need for vigilant monitoring of the situation.



Addressing a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels, Gentiloni acknowledged the commencement of the year with moderate economic growth and positive labor market developments. However, he underscored the rising concerns associated with geopolitical tensions, specifically referencing the tensions in the Red Sea.



While the ongoing events in the Red Sea do not currently appear to have immediate consequences for energy prices and inflation, Gentiloni cautioned that these developments warrant close observation. He emphasized the possibility that such consequences could materialize in the coming weeks, urging a proactive approach in assessing and addressing potential economic challenges.



In parallel, Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, received disheartening economic news as the country's gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 0.3 percent contraction in 2023. This contraction follows a growth of 1.8 percent in the previous year, as reported by the German statistics office, Destatis. Some experts express concerns that Germany may face a continued economic downturn in 2024, attributing it to factors such as rising interest rates, a deceleration in global demand, and the escalating costs of energy.



Against this backdrop, tensions in the Red Sea have escalated in recent weeks, with Houthi attacks on ships that they claim are linked to Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The confluence of economic challenges and geopolitical tensions underscores the complexities and uncertainties facing the European Union as it deliberates on economic prospects for the year ahead.

