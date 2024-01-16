European stocks witness drop amid increasing bond yields, caution from ECB officials

(MENAFN) On Monday, European stocks concluded on a lower note, influenced by an uptick in government bond yields and a cautionary stance from European Central Bank (ECB) officials against premature interest rate cuts. The European Stoxx 600 index registered a 0.5 percent decline, concurrent with a rise in government bond yields across Europe. This shift came in the wake of remarks by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane, who, in a weekend interview, warned that hastening interest rate cuts could potentially trigger a fresh wave of inflation.



German Central Bank President Joachim Nagel echoed this sentiment, stating that it is premature for the ECB to engage in discussions about reducing interest rates. The yield on 10-year German bonds, a key benchmark for the region, climbed to 2.201 percent.



Market participants anticipate a reduction in interest rates by approximately 150 basis points this year, with over 20 percent expecting the commencement of rate cuts as early as the March meeting of the central bank.



The decline in European stocks was led by the basic resources sector, which saw a 1 percent dip. This downturn was attributed to the pressure on most basic metal prices due to the strengthening of the dollar. The personal and household goods sector also faced a setback, experiencing a 1.1 percent loss. Notably, shares of the Swedish toy group (Empressor) plummeted by 8.8 percent. L'Oreal, a prominent cosmetics company, witnessed a 4.8 percent drop after UBS Bank downgraded its rating from "buy" to "neutral." Furthermore, HSBC Bank's shares declined by 2.2 percent. The collective market movements underscore the impact of both economic indicators and specific company-related developments on the European stock landscape.

