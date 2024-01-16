US customs grants Apple permission to utilize redesigned versions of its smart watches

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the US Customs and Border Protection has granted Apple permission to utilize redesigned versions of its smart watches, effectively sidestepping an import ban imposed on two models – the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. This ban was initiated as a result of an ongoing patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo, whose patent pertains to technology enabling the measurement of blood oxygen levels in smartwatches.



The import ban, enforced by the US International Trade Commission and effective from December 26, was temporarily halted the following day after Apple successfully appealed to a US court. Consequently, Apple resumed the sale of the contested watches as part of its broader appeal against the import ban.



To counter the patent infringement claims, Apple asserted that the proposed redesign would challenge the commission's findings. However, specific details regarding the redesign process, potentially encompassing updates to the watch software, were not disclosed by Apple.



It's important to note that the US Customs and Border Protection's decision is contingent on approval from the International Trade Commission. While this recent development offers Apple some reprieve in the ongoing legal battle, the ultimate fate of the import ban and the redesigned smart watches hinges on further decisions by the relevant authorities.

