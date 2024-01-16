Lighting Fixtures Market To Surpass US$ 49 Billion In 2032, Forecasting A 3.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the dynamic lighting fixtures market with a comprehensive market overview, key players, technology trends, challenges, and opportunities. Discover the future outlook, market segmentation, collaborations, and actionable recommendations for success in this competitive industry. New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The lighting fixtures market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry that plays a pivotal role in illuminating homes, commercial spaces, and outdoor environments. Lighting fixtures encompass a broad range of products, including lamps, chandeliers, pendant lights, wall sconces, and more, designed to provide both functional and aesthetic lighting solutions. As the world becomes increasingly conscious of energy efficiency, sustainability, and smart technologies, the lighting fixtures market has witnessed significant transformations. The lighting fixtures market has shown robust growth in recent years, fueled by factors such as urbanization, increasing consumer disposable income, and a growing focus on enhancing interior and exterior lighting aesthetics. The global lighting fixtures market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7%, thereby rising from its current market value of US$ 34 billion to US$ 49 billion by the end of 2032. Market expansion can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, the renovation of aging infrastructure, and the proliferation of smart lighting systems. Rapid urbanization and the construction of new commercial and residential buildings are driving the demand for lighting fixtures. Additionally, the retrofitting of existing structures with modern lighting solutions is contributing to market growth. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to exhibit the highest growth rates due to infrastructure development and rising urbanization. Elevate your business strategy with comprehensive market data. Request a sample report now: Key Market Statistics:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 34 billion Projected Market Value (2032F) US$ 49 billion Global Market Growth Rate (CAGR 2022 to 2032) 3.7 % Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 278 Pages Market Segmentation

Type

Application

Light Source Region Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Europe; South Asia & Pacific; East Asia; The Middle East & Africa. Key Companies Profiled

CREE, INC

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

GE Lighting, LLC

OSRAM Licht AG

Royal Philips NV

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc

ATG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

D. Kichler Co. Eaton Corporation

Technology Trends:

LED Revolution: Light-emitting diode (LED) technology has revolutionized the lighting fixtures market. LEDs offer numerous advantages, including energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and superior illumination quality. The transition from traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting to LED solutions is a prominent trend, driven by energy savings and environmental concerns.

Smart Lighting: The integration of smart technology into lighting fixtures is gaining momentum. Smart lighting systems allow users to control and customize lighting remotely through smartphones or voice commands. These systems can adjust brightness, color temperature, and even create lighting scenes for different moods and activities, enhancing both convenience and energy efficiency.

Energy Efficiency: Energy efficiency remains a dominant trend in the lighting fixtures market. LED technology not only reduces energy consumption but also lowers maintenance costs due to longer lifespans. Additionally, regulations and standards aimed at reducing energy consumption are driving manufacturers to develop more efficient lighting solutions.

Human-Centric Lighting: Lighting fixtures are increasingly designed to support the well-being and productivity of individuals. Human-centric lighting systems mimic natural light patterns, adjusting color temperature and intensity throughout the day to align with circadian rhythms. Such solutions are becoming popular in offices, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

Connected Lighting: Interconnected lighting systems enable data collection and analysis to enhance efficiency and user experiences. By integrating sensors, lighting fixtures can adjust lighting levels based on occupancy, daylight availability, and specific needs, contributing to energy savings and improved comfort.



Regulatory Landscape:



The lighting fixtures market is subject to various regulatory standards and energy efficiency initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. Many countries have implemented regulations that encourage the use of energy-efficient lighting solutions, such as LEDs, and phase out less efficient options like incandescent bulbs. Key regulations and standards include the Energy Star certification in the United States and the EU's EcoDesign Directive.

These regulations often require lighting manufacturers to adhere to specific energy efficiency, quality, and safety standards for their products. Compliance with these regulations is essential for key market players to maintain their reputation and market share. Additionally, global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability continue to influence the industry's direction, encouraging manufacturers to develop eco-friendly lighting solutions.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at-

Challenges and Opportunities:

The lighting fixtures market presents a dynamic landscape with both challenges and opportunities for industry players.

Challenges:

Technological Transition: The industry is undergoing a significant shift towards LED technology and smart lighting solutions. While this presents opportunities, it also challenges traditional lighting manufacturers to adapt and invest in research and development to remain competitive.Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with evolving energy efficiency and environmental regulations is a persistent challenge. Companies must navigate a complex web of standards, making it essential to invest in product testing and compliance measures.Supply Chain Disruptions: The lighting fixtures market has been affected by global supply chain disruptions, including shortages of essential components and materials. These disruptions, often exacerbated by factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, can lead to delays and increased costs.Competition: The market's competitive nature can be a challenge, especially for smaller players. Competing on price, quality, and innovation is essential for sustainable growth.

Opportunities:

Energy Efficiency: Growing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability provides a significant opportunity. Manufacturers can develop and market eco-friendly lighting solutions that cater to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.Smart Lighting: The integration of smart technology into lighting fixtures opens up new possibilities. Companies can explore opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and offer advanced lighting control systems for homes, offices, and industrial settings.Customization: There's an increasing demand for customized lighting fixtures to suit various architectural and design preferences. Companies can tap into this trend by offering customizable and aesthetically pleasing solutions.Retrofitting: The retrofitting market, where older lighting systems are upgraded to more efficient and advanced solutions, offers significant growth potential. This is particularly relevant as businesses and homeowners seek to reduce energy consumption and improve lighting quality.

Supply Chain Analysis:

The lighting fixtures supply chain involves multiple stages, from raw material sourcing to product distribution. Key components in the supply chain include manufacturers, suppliers of lighting components (such as LEDs and control systems), distributors, and retailers.

Raw Materials: The supply chain starts with the procurement of raw materials, including metals, plastics, and electronic components required for lighting fixture manufacturing.

Manufacturing: Lighting fixture manufacturers design and produce the actual fixtures, incorporating components like LED chips, drivers, and control systems.

Distribution: Once manufactured, lighting fixtures are distributed through wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce channels. Distribution networks are crucial for reaching end-users.

Installation and Maintenance: End-users, which include residential, commercial, and industrial customers, purchase and install lighting fixtures. Ongoing maintenance and replacement of fixtures contribute to the market's sustainability.

Technology Partnerships: Many manufacturers collaborate with technology providers to incorporate smart features, sensors, and connectivity options into their products. This requires partnerships within the supply chain to ensure seamless integration.

Global Sourcing: Companies often source components globally to access cost-effective materials and technologies. This can lead to challenges related to supply chain resilience and transportation logistics.

Global Market Comparison:

The global lighting fixtures market exhibits regional variations due to differences in economic development, regulatory environments, and consumer preferences.

North America: North America represents a mature market with a strong focus on energy efficiency and smart lighting solutions. Regulatory standards like Energy Star and government incentives drive the adoption of LED lighting. The market is characterized by a high level of innovation and competition.

Europe: Europe is another region at the forefront of energy-efficient lighting adoption. The EU's EcoDesign Directive enforces strict energy efficiency requirements. The market also emphasizes sustainability and high-quality design, with a growing interest in smart lighting.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, is a manufacturing hub for lighting fixtures. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development drive demand, but price competitiveness is a significant factor. Energy efficiency initiatives and a growing middle class contribute to market growth.

Latin America: Latin America's lighting fixtures market is experiencing steady growth due to infrastructure development and urbanization. Energy efficiency concerns are also driving the shift toward LED lighting.

Middle East and Africa: This region is witnessing increased construction activity and a shift toward more energy-efficient lighting solutions. The market is characterized by a mix of traditional and modern lighting technologies.

Key Market Players:

The lighting fixtures market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. These companies have established themselves as leaders through innovation, product quality, and global reach. Some of the notable key players in the lighting fixtures market include:

Philips Lighting (Signify): Philips Lighting, now known as Signify, is a global leader in lighting solutions. They are renowned for their energy-efficient LED lighting products, including smart lighting systems for homes and commercial spaces. Signify's commitment to sustainability and innovation has solidified its position in the market.

Osram: Osram is another major player in the lighting fixtures industry, offering a wide range of lighting solutions for various applications. They specialize in LED lighting, automotive lighting, and optoelectronic products. Osram's technological expertise and global presence have made them a key competitor.

GE Lighting (Savant Systems): General Electric's lighting division, now owned by Savant Systems, is a prominent player known for its lighting fixtures and solutions. They provide a wide array of products, from residential lighting to industrial and commercial lighting solutions, all designed for energy efficiency and quality.

Acuity Brands: Acuity Brands is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls, and building management systems. They focus on delivering innovative and sustainable lighting solutions for various industries, including commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

Eaton Corporation: Eaton is a diversified power management company that includes lighting fixtures among its offerings. They provide lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, emphasizing energy efficiency and quality illumination.

Hubbell Incorporated: Hubbell is a trusted name in electrical and lighting solutions, with a wide range of lighting products catering to both indoor and outdoor applications. They are known for their commitment to safety, performance, and reliability.

Cree: Cree is recognized for its cutting-edge LED technology, offering high-performance lighting fixtures for various markets. They focus on energy-efficient solutions and have a strong presence in commercial and industrial lighting.

Thorn Lighting (Zumtobel Group): Thorn Lighting, part of the Zumtobel Group, specializes in providing outdoor and indoor lighting solutions. They focus on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient lighting products for urban environments, infrastructure, and architectural applications.

Cooper Lighting Solutions: Cooper Lighting Solutions, a division of Eaton Corporation, focuses on delivering innovative lighting and control solutions for various sectors, including commercial, industrial, and residential markets.

Schneider Electric: Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation. They offer a range of lighting control solutions and fixtures that enhance energy efficiency and comfort in buildings.

Consumer Adoption Barriers:

Consumer adoption of lighting fixtures faces several barriers, including:

High Initial Costs: Energy-efficient lighting fixtures, such as LED options and smart lighting systems, often come with a higher upfront price tag compared to traditional incandescent or fluorescent bulbs. This initial cost can deter some consumers from making the switch.

Lack of Awareness: Many consumers may not be fully aware of the benefits of energy-efficient lighting or the available technologies. Limited awareness can lead to resistance to change or hesitancy in adopting new lighting solutions.

Compatibility Concerns: In the case of smart lighting, consumers may be concerned about compatibility issues with their existing home automation systems or the need for additional hardware like hubs or controllers.

Perceived Complexity: Some consumers may perceive smart lighting as overly complex to set up and use, which can discourage adoption, especially among those less tech-savvy.

Aesthetic Preferences: Lighting fixtures are also chosen for their aesthetic appeal. Some consumers may be reluctant to switch to energy-efficient options if they do not find them visually appealing or compatible with their interior design.

Future Outlook:

The future of the lighting fixtures market looks promising, driven by several factors:

Energy Efficiency: The global focus on energy conservation and sustainability will continue to drive the adoption of energy-efficient lighting fixtures, especially LEDs. This trend is likely to be reinforced by stricter energy efficiency regulations.

Smart Lighting: The integration of smart technology into lighting fixtures will grow exponentially. Smart lighting systems that offer convenience, energy savings, and customization will gain popularity, especially as IoT and home automation adoption increases.

Health and Well-being: Human-centric lighting, which mimics natural light patterns to enhance well-being, will gain traction in various settings, including homes and workplaces.

Customization and Design: Lighting fixtures will become increasingly customizable to meet individual preferences and design requirements, allowing consumers to tailor their lighting solutions to their specific needs.

Retrofitting: The retrofitting market, where older lighting systems are upgraded to more energy-efficient and advanced solutions, will continue to thrive, especially in commercial and industrial settings.

Market Segmentation:

The lighting fixtures market can be segmented into the following categories:

Type: Segments include residential lighting fixtures, commercial lighting fixtures, industrial lighting fixtures, and outdoor lighting fixtures.

Technology: Segmentation is based on technology, with categories such as LED lighting fixtures, fluorescent fixtures, incandescent fixtures, and smart lighting systems.

Application: Segments include lighting fixtures for homes, offices, retail spaces, healthcare facilities, industrial plants, and outdoor areas.

End-User: Segmentation considers end-users such as consumers, businesses, government institutions, and infrastructure projects.

Geography: The market can also be segmented by region, reflecting differences in consumer preferences, regulations, and economic conditions.

Collaborations and Partnerships:



Collaborations and partnerships are key strategies in the dynamic lighting fixtures market, helping companies stay competitive, innovate, and meet evolving customer demands. Some notable collaborations and partnerships include:

Technology Integration: Lighting fixture manufacturers are partnering with technology companies to integrate smart features into their products. Collaborations with IoT companies and platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit enable lighting fixtures to be voice-controlled and seamlessly integrated into smart home ecosystems.

Energy Efficiency Initiatives: Many lighting manufacturers collaborate with energy utility companies to promote energy-efficient lighting solutions. These partnerships often result in incentive programs, discounts, and rebates for consumers who choose energy-efficient lighting fixtures.

Architectural and Design Collaborations: Lighting fixture companies often partner with architects and interior designers to create innovative and aesthetically pleasing lighting solutions. These collaborations ensure that fixtures not only provide functional lighting but also enhance the overall design of spaces.

Retail Partnerships: Lighting manufacturers collaborate with retail chains to expand their distribution networks and make their products more accessible to consumers. These partnerships help showcase the latest lighting innovations in showrooms and retail outlets.

Research and Development Collaborations: Companies in the lighting industry often form research and development partnerships with universities and research institutions to stay at the forefront of technology. These collaborations help drive innovation and the development of next-generation lighting solutions.

Recommendations:

For companies in the lighting fixtures market, here are some recommendations to thrive in this competitive industry:

Invest in Innovation: Continuously invest in research and development to stay ahead of technological advancements and consumer preferences. Focus on energy-efficient and smart lighting solutions to meet evolving market demands.

Embrace Sustainability: Emphasize sustainability in product design and manufacturing processes. Energy-efficient lighting fixtures and eco-friendly materials are becoming increasingly important to consumers and regulators.

Form Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate with technology companies, energy utilities, architects, and designers to create value-added solutions and expand market reach. Partnerships can lead to innovative product offerings and broader distribution channels.

Educate Consumers: Raise awareness about the benefits of energy-efficient lighting and smart lighting solutions. Educating consumers can overcome adoption barriers and drive demand for advanced lighting fixtures.

Customization and Aesthetics: Recognize the importance of design and customization. Offer a range of visually appealing lighting fixtures that cater to various consumer preferences and interior design trends.

International Expansion: Consider expanding into emerging markets where urbanization and infrastructure development are driving demand for lighting fixtures. Tailor products and marketing strategies to local needs and regulations.

Adapt to Regulatory Changes: Stay informed about evolving energy efficiency regulations and ensure compliance. Proactively adjust product portfolios to align with new standards and requirements.

Focus on Customer Experience: Provide excellent customer support and post-purchase services. Positive customer experiences can lead to repeat business and referrals.

Digital Presence: Invest in a robust online presence, including e-commerce platforms and social media, to reach tech-savvy consumers and enhance brand visibility.

Sustainability Reporting: Share your sustainability efforts and achievements transparently with stakeholders. Demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility can enhance brand reputation and attract eco-conscious consumers.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web:

LinkedIn | Twitter