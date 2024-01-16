Humanoid Robot Market Expected To Grow $609.5 Billion By 2031, At 7.7% CAGR | Latest Trends And Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Humanoid Robot Market Size

Humanoid robotics can be helpful in research on embodiment and consciousness as well as, more broadly, the neuro and cognitive sciences.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Humanoid Robot Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Research and Space Exploration, Education and Entertainment, Personal Assistance and Caregiving, Hospitality, Search and Rescue, Others), by Motion Type (Biped, Wheel drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The global humanoid robot market was valued at $307.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $609.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Humanoid robotics can be helpful in research on embodiment and consciousness as well as, more broadly, the neuro and cognitive sciences, aside from pure robotics. They are also pictured working in the entertainment industry as receptionists and engaging in various social interactions, such as helping elderly people. Companies like as SoftBank Robotics in Japan and PAL Robotics in Spain have invested heavily in the creation of humanoid robots, and they have incorporated this technology into their business strategy in a variety of ways.

Customize Report with Your Requirements:

Access Full Summary @

Segmental Analysis:

The market for Humanoid Robot is categorized based on Component, Application , Motion Type and geography. This comprehensive report delves into each segment, providing valuable insights for market players and stakeholders to identify the most rapidly growing and lucrative segments.

Geographical analysis is a key focus, evaluating market performance across regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) for a thorough understanding of Humanoid Robot market penetration.

➣SoftBank Robotics

➣HYULIM ROBOT

➣Trossen Robotics

➣Toshiba Corporation

➣KAWADA Robotics Corp.

➣HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

➣Hajime Research Institute, Ltd.

➣TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

