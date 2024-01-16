JC Dental Como Earns 5-Star Review From Word Of Mouth Dentists In South Perth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JC Dental Como , a leading dental clinic in Como, Western Australia, has received high praise from a satisfied patient on Word of Mouth. The review highlights the clinic's convenient location, cosy atmosphere, and the exceptional skills of Dr. Jia Jing Teh, the clinic's founder and head dentist.A satisfied patient, Kris T, recently visited JC Dental Como for a routine dental check-up and cleaning. Kris T commended the clinic's welcoming environment, state-of-the-art equipment, and Dr. JJ's professionalism in their review. The patient noted the thoroughness and effectiveness of the dental scaling and the seamless handling of two cavities previously overlooked by other dentists.Dr. Jia Jing Teh, the spokesperson for JC Dental Como, expressed gratitude for the positive feedback and shared his thoughts on the clinic's commitment to patient care. "Team members are honoured to receive such a positive review from Kris T.," Dr. Teh stated. "At JC Dental Como, the primary goal is to provide top-quality dental care in a comfortable and efficient manner. Team members are dedicated to ensuring that every patient receives the best possible treatment."Kris T also mentioned their positive experience with administering anaesthetic injections, often considered one of the most uncomfortable aspects of dental procedures. Dr. JJ's nearly painless and quick injection technique left a lasting impression on the patient. Kris T. further praised the clinic's efficient and quiet drilling process, making it a more tolerable experience than anticipated.Dr. Jia Jing Teh acknowledged Kris T.'s feedback regarding the injection process and drilling, saying, "The team understands that many patients may have concerns about these aspects of dental treatment. The team strives to minimise discomfort and ensure a smooth patient process."JC Dental Como has established itself as a trusted dental practice in Como, Western Australia, offering a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, and more. Dr. Teh and his team are dedicated to providing personalised care and utilising the latest technologies to deliver exceptional results.Looking ahead, Dr. Teh shared his vision for JC Dental Como's future. "Team members are continually striving to enhance the services and provide the highest level of care to the patients," he said. "The commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction remains unwavering, and the team will continue to prioritise the well-being of patients."JC Dental Como invites residents of Como and the surrounding areas to experience their top-quality dental services firsthand. Patients seeking a skilled and compassionate dentist can rely on the clinic's expertise and dedication to oral health.For more information about JC Dental Como - South Perth Dentist and to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact them at (08) 9106 9195. The clinic is conveniently located at Suite 3/2 Downey Dr, Como WA 6152.

Dr. Jia Jing Teh

JC Dental Como

+61 8 9106 9195

...