Solar Edge Pros Promotes Educating Homeowners On Whole Home Batteries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voted Best Solar Company in San Antonio

Franklin WH Batteries installed in the San Antonio area

Enphase batteries work best out of sunlight

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Edge Pros, a leading solar and whole home battery installer, is seeing active growth in the demand for backup power in Texas. Sporadic weather conditions and perceived vulnerabilities in the electric grid have fueled homeowners' desire to take power in their own hands. The company has made several posts and videos available on their website to help educate property owners in a transparent way to avoid any future disappointment with their energy storage device.Homeowners and installers often lack the guidance on backup power. Manufacturers tend to control all the information on their batteries and rarely disclose much more than promotional materials. This leaves installers at risk of over promising on battery capabilities in a similar way that solar panel and inverter manufacturers had done in the past. Some batteries' use limitations only become apparent after installation, making the need for transparency on batteries even greater.Solar Edge Pros is on a mission to educate homeowners before they decide to invest in batteries, aiming to prevent any misinformation or misguided sales tactics. This commitment stems from years of assisting homeowners who fell victim to crooked companies that are now no longer in business. By providing education on backup power abilities, Solar Edge Pros aims to help homeowners be satisfied with their backup power systems while setting realistic expectations.A recent article in Time newspaper highlighted the concerning "solar sales bros" culture in America, where salespeople lacking knowledge about renewable energy prioritized financial gains over all else. Many homeowners were left disappointed with their system and frustrated with their installer. Solar Edge Pros is determined to avoid a similar fate for whole home battery customers by offering helpful information on their website for homeowners to get the facts.In a recent post titled "Battery Backups - Things to Know," Solar Edge Pros informs readers about the positive, negative, and challenging aspects of energy storage devices. For instance, whole home battery systems may require multiple batteries, with some homes needing up to eight. While these batteries can power homes for a few hours on a single charge, they can provide days' worth of partial home power. The post is also available in video format on their YouTube channel.This increase in content follows a record-breaking year of battery installations for the company. In 2023, a growing number of homeowners inquired about whole home batteries when considering solar installations. These batteries offer a solution to power outages, and most customers express satisfaction with the ease of use of energy storage devices. Concerns about the Texas electric grid failing during a natural disaster, heightened after the 2021 winter freeze, are driving this demand.Currently, the installation company primarily installs Enphase 5p Batteries . They are easy and quick to install with a cooling system that's passive - no moving parts or fans. The newest Enphase battery on the market also offers homeowners remote monitoring and control from the Enphase app. If the homeowner already has solar panels using Enphase microinverters, their solar panels and batteries will share the same app. Their relatively high peak output power of 7.68 kW for 3 seconds and 6.14kW for 10 seconds make them a great choice for anyone wanting true whole home battery power.Established in 2005, Solar Edge Pros has been a trusted leader in the solar energy industry, providing solutions to over 5,000 Texas residents transitioning to cleaner, greener, and more affordable solar power. The company is committed to the values of hard work, respect, and doing the right thing, which extends to both the customer experience and the culture within the Solar Edge Pros Family.

David Moore

Solar Edge Pros

+1 210-401-9030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Battery Backups - Things to Know