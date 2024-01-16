Houthi attacks affect prices of Indian Exports

(MENAFN) Indian officials from the export sector revealed on Monday that the expenses associated with exports have surged by over double, attributing the increase to the attacks by the Yemeni Houthi movement on ships navigating the Red Sea.



According to government estimates, a substantial 80 percent of India's monthly merchandise trade with Europe, valued at around USD14 billion, traditionally traverses the Red Sea. Exporters expressed that the repercussions of Houthi militants targeting ships since November have been significant, with 95 percent of vessels altering their course to the Cape of Good Hope route around Africa. This rerouting has resulted in an added distance of 4,000 to 6,000 nautical miles, extending the duration of trips from India by 14 to 20 days.



The situation has prompted major shipping companies, including industry giants like Maersk, MSC, and Hapag-Lloyd, to either cease or suspend their operations through the Red Sea.



Reportedly, four exporters, including the head of an exporters' union, highlighted that the cost of shipping a 24-foot container from India to destinations in Europe, the United States, and Britain has surged from USD600 to USD1,500 since the onset of attacks in the Red Sea. This drastic increase in shipping costs has left many in the export sector grappling with eroded profit margins. Arun Kumar Garodia, President of India's Engineering Export Promotion Council, emphasized the challenging scenario, noting that the majority of buyers are unwilling to consider revising prices.

