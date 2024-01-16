Doha Festival City Presents 'GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City is set to host 'GQ Live X Harvey Nichols Doha' from January 30 to 31. The two-day fashion and lifestyle activation will welcome leading international and Qatar-based creatives for a programme of insightful talks, enriching masterclasses, and curated fashion displays.

The partnership between GQ and Harvey Nichols Doha will shed light on Harvey Nichols Doha's leading collections across menswear, womenswear, grooming, and beauty. It will feature top luxury brands such as Amal Al Raisi, Taller Marmo, Byredo, Amiri, Zimmermann, Les Benjamins, Casablanca, Malachite, RSPR, NDesign, Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, and The Attico.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will immerse themselves in GQ's contemporary fashion pop-up, featuring this season's must-have items and exquisitely curated still-life product displays. To further add a personal touch, GQ's Fashion Director will be available on-site, offering tailored styling advice and insights.