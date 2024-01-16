V-Guard Unveils Insight-G: Premium, Slim BLDC Fans In North India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 15, 2024: V-Guard, India\'s leading electricals, electronics and home appliances major, has unveiled its premium BLDC High-Speed Fan, Insight-G in North India.



The fan industry is pegged at 12,000 Crores approximately and growing at a CAGR of 8-9%. The BLDC segment is valued at 1500 crore (LY) growing at a CAGR of 45% in the ceiling segment. There is also a growing paradigm shift to the BLDC segment from conventional induction fans.



The Insight-G BLDC fan is a delectable fusion of aesthetics and efficiency. This slim marvel is available in 12 vibrant colours including an appealing wood finish, which compliments the interior dÃ©cor as per the discerning taste of the ever-evolving consumer. Moreover, it is backed by a reassuring 5-year warranty and a 5-star rating. The Insight G Fan consumes a meagre 35 watts power, which enables consumers to save on electricity bills, delivering savings of up to Rs 1518/- annually (actual savings dependent on usage patterns and applicable electricity tariffs). Crafted at V-Guard\'s cutting-edge Roorkee facility spanning over 2.25 Lakh sq ft of space exemplifying V-Guard\'s dedication to quality and innovation. Other notable features include a high-speed motor with 370 RPM, an effective dust-repellent coating for easy cleaning, Reverse mode operation for winters, an Intuitive user interface and a user-friendly remote control with timer options. The fan also offers multiple modes of operation, including Boost mode, Breeze mode, Sleep mode, Standard mode, and Custom mode, making it truly one of a kind.



This aesthetically crafted fan was launched in a glittering ceremony held at Hotel Radisson Blu, New Delhi.



Mr. Ramachandran V, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd commented \"It\'s not just a fan, it\'s a lifestyle upgrade, embodying comfort, elegance and innovation wrapped together. The Insight G has been meticulously crafted fan from our state-of-the-art factory at Roorkee, Haridwar. It offers cutting-edge technology coupled with brilliant aesthetics, to adorn the living spaces of Indian homes. As we move forward, we will be introducing IoT/smart variants that will cater to the diverse requirements of the next-gen consumers \"



The Insight G marks a strong statement in the BLDC segment from the house of V-Guard, underlying its commitment to innovation and a greener planet.





About V-Guard Industries Ltd:



V-Guard Industries Limited is India\'s leading consumer electrical and electronics major based in Kochi. A publicly listed entity, the company recorded revenues of Rs 4126 crs in FY 2023 and is present across the country with 32 branches and with over 50,000 channel partners. Founded in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilapilly to manufacture and market Voltage stabilizers, it has now become a force to reckon with in the Indian electric and electronic goods panorama. The company, in the last 45 years, has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified into a multi-product company with a portfolio including Voltage stabilizers, Inverter & Inverter Batteries, Electric Water Heaters, Solar Water Heaters, Pumps & Motors, Domestic Switchgears, Wires & Cables, Fans, Modular Switches, Air Coolers and Kitchen Appliances. V-Guard not only exhibits market leadership in India in several categories, but also product leadership through launching several \'industry-first\' smart products such as Intelligent & Smart Water Heaters, Smart Inverters, Smart fans with LED lights and several other innovative and aesthetically superior designs in various product categories.

Company :-Concept PR

User :- Asmita Arora Sawhney

Email :...