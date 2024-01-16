Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of An Application For The Admission Of A Security To Trading In A Regulated Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
16.1.2024 9.00 EET
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) files an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2024
ISIN code: FI4000566351
Issue amount: EUR 300,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue will be available at the issuer's website:
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
