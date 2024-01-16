Summer Splash Music Festival 2004 Is Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GGL Events has announced dates and locations for the music festival Summer Splash in 2024.Summer Splash will be coming to Brazil, USA and Spain.The festival is inspired by two of the biggest traditional festivals in Asia, which are Thailand's water festival, and India's Holi festival.Festival goes dance around to music from the best DJ's in the world while playing with water guns and colored powder.The festival is inspired by Songkran, the great festive water festival in Thailand and the renamed version of our annual water festival in Asia.Songkran in Thai means 'move' or 'change places'. At some point in Thailand's history, Songkran became part of the Water Festival, which historically occurred on the day the sun changed position in the zodiac. Thai people believe that water purifies spiritually; cleanses you of any bad luck or grievances from the past year and blesses you with fortune and happiness for the coming year.Festival activities include water pistol fights, a pool party and sophisticated performances by the world's biggest musical artists.GGL Events is one of the largest concert promoters in Asia, booking and promoting concerts in arenas, festivals, theaters, casinos, and clubs across the continent.Every year, GGL produces large-scale music, food, and wine events. From in-house creative, marketing, sponsorship, ticketing, production teams, etc.The South Korean company is bringing its already-existent and new events to multiple countries in the West, including but not limited to the USA, Brazil, Canada, the UK, and others.The company also plans to launch its own online ticketing sales platform called GogoTickets by the end of 2024."It has always been our goal for GGL to be a global company and to produce events all around the world," says GGL's co-founder, Harry Klein.The company is going to be partnering with local companies and setting up offices in each country.The company is expected to have 25 major events across the world on its yearly calendar for 2024.“We are excited about debuting in the West. It's a dream come true for us," says Klein.

