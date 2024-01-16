Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate 1,110 Invaders Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to January 16, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 372,090 Russian invaders, including 1,110 over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform reported.

Also, 6,113 main battle tanks were destroyed (+24), 11,358 armored combat vehicles (+36), 8,801 artillery systems (+30), 961 MLRS (+3), 653 air defense systems (+3), 331 warplanes (+2), and 324 helicopters (+0), unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs - 6,877 (+12), cruise missiles - 1,816 (+1), warships/cutters - 23 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks - 1,731 (+33), special equipment - 1,365 (+9).

The data is being clarified.

As reported, the Defense Forces repelled 91 enemy attacks in seven frontline directions yesterday, most of them in the Avdiivka direction.