Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, Russia has five ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There are two enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
The Russian Federation has one ship in the Mediterranean, and no missile carriers.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian Navy Commander Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa and Norwegian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Oliver Berdahl discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region.
