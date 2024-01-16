Pro-Armenian Presidential Candidate Withdraws His Candidacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Pro-Armenian candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for U.S. president
announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
V. Ramaswamy called Trump and congratulated him on his victory
in the Republican primaries in Iowa. He stated that from now on he
would support Donald Trump.
According to the preliminary results of voting in the Republican
Party primary elections in the state of Iowa, former US President
Donald Trump is leading among all other candidates, citing the
primary voting results released by the press service of the
Republican Party in Iowa.
According to the document, more than 70% of voters cast their
votes for him, which is significantly ahead of the other
contenders.
In second place is Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who was
supported by more than 15% of Republicans. Nikki Haley, former U.N.
ambassador to the United Nations, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
received 5.3% and 4.1% of the vote, respectively.
The main intrigue of these caucuses is whether Haley, Desantis,
and Ramaswamy can seriously compete with Trump.
Before that, the former President of the United States of
America Donald Trump promised to arrange the largest deportation in
American history if he wins future elections for head of state.
Recall that the Republican primaries in the United States
started on January 15 in Iowa. According to the results of
preliminary voting, Ramaswamy was able to get only 7.8 percent of
the votes. Former President Donald Trump is leading with almost 52
percent of the vote. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second
place. He announced his intention to continue to participate in the
election race. The first "three" close the former US permanent
representative to the UN Nikki Hale.
Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the
presidential elections in the United States, is distinctive with
his pro-Armenian position. In his speech at every talk show and TV
program, he defends Armenians as the first traditional step to
increase his political rating. However, in order to make his speech
more effective, Vivek confusedly mentions Azerbaijan as one of the
African countries and baselessly condemns the country for
"oppressing" Armenians.
This love of Vivek Ramaswamy for Armenians has made him quite
popular together with his anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric as well.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107725162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.