Pro-Armenian candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for U.S. president announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

V. Ramaswamy called Trump and congratulated him on his victory in the Republican primaries in Iowa. He stated that from now on he would support Donald Trump.

According to the preliminary results of voting in the Republican Party primary elections in the state of Iowa, former US President Donald Trump is leading among all other candidates, citing the primary voting results released by the press service of the Republican Party in Iowa.

According to the document, more than 70% of voters cast their votes for him, which is significantly ahead of the other contenders.

In second place is Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who was supported by more than 15% of Republicans. Nikki Haley, former U.N. ambassador to the United Nations, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy received 5.3% and 4.1% of the vote, respectively.

The main intrigue of these caucuses is whether Haley, Desantis, and Ramaswamy can seriously compete with Trump.

Before that, the former President of the United States of America Donald Trump promised to arrange the largest deportation in American history if he wins future elections for head of state.

Recall that the Republican primaries in the United States started on January 15 in Iowa. According to the results of preliminary voting, Ramaswamy was able to get only 7.8 percent of the votes. Former President Donald Trump is leading with almost 52 percent of the vote. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second place. He announced his intention to continue to participate in the election race. The first "three" close the former US permanent representative to the UN Nikki Hale.

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy, among the candidates for the presidential elections in the United States, is distinctive with his pro-Armenian position. In his speech at every talk show and TV program, he defends Armenians as the first traditional step to increase his political rating. However, in order to make his speech more effective, Vivek confusedly mentions Azerbaijan as one of the African countries and baselessly condemns the country for "oppressing" Armenians.

This love of Vivek Ramaswamy for Armenians has made him quite popular together with his anti-Azerbaijan rhetoric as well.