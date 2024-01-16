Dista Awarded Two Patents For AI/ML

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Pune, Maharashtra Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dista , an AI-enabled location intelligence platform, announced today that they have been granted two pivotal patents for its cutting-edge AI/ML-powered location intelligent clustering methods and system. The technology leverages location intelligence to redefine territory management, which helps significantly improve customer coverage in the field.

Dista's proprietary clustering method employs AI/ML algorithms to create clusters in an area based on multiple variables, business rules, and constraints. This divides geographical areas into strategic territories, providing businesses with a sophisticated tool to optimize operations and enhance decision-making.

Dista's CEO and Co-founder, Shishir Gokhale , said, "Securing these patents underscores Dista's commitment to strengthening our location intelligent product suite. The AI/ML-powered clustering method empowers businesses to manage their territory effectively. We will continue to dedicate our efforts to build our patent portfolio and to reaffirm our mission of applying location intelligence to global enterprises."

Dista continues to aggressively invest in research, development and tech innovation and maintain its market dominance as the leading provider of AI-powered location intelligent products for business use.