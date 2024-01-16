Trump Wins Republican Votes In Iowa Presidential Primaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- American media said on Monday that former President Donald Trump had won the Iowa primary.

According US National Public Radio (NPR), more than 70 percent members of the Republican Party have voted for Trump, sealing his victory, but the votes are not final yet.

Trump has gained popularity within survey polls in Iowa since last spring, and it has increased since last year, despite the 91 charges that were pressed against him in four criminal cases. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley contended for second place in the state.

Since the Iowa primary elections are the first in a lengthy process that would take several months, they are seen as significant.

Every party has a distinct field of candidates, and the winner of the nomination becomes the official candidate for the party in the general election.

Voting for the candidate in the next presidential elections in November occurs through the primaries.

Iowa is the site of both Democratic and Republican campaign rallies; however, Democrats will not cast votes in their party's election until March.

The Iowa branch of the Republican Party explained that the elections were held in all 99 counties of the state to choose the candidate who will challenge incumbent President Joe Biden in the November election.

Survey polls indicated that next presidential elections would see current President Joe Biden go against former President Donald Trump. (end)

