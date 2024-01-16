S. Korean Pres. Vows Stronger Punishment After Kim's Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to punish North Korea multiple times as hard in the event it carries out a provocation against his country, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for defining Seoul as a "primary foe and invariable principal enemy," Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The current Republic of Korea government is different from any previous government," Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

"Our military has an overwhelming response capability. Should North Korea provoke us, we will punish them multiple times as hard," the president said.

At a Monday parliamentary meeting, Kim made the request, stating that North Korea ought to amend its constitution to designate South Korea as the "number one hostile country" and to formalize its pledge to "completely occupy" South Korean territory in the event of conflict. In addition, Kim demanded that the constitution include a clause requiring the strengthening of educational programs to implant in North Koreans "the firm idea that the Republic of Korea is their primary foe and invariable principal enemy."

Tensions between the two Koreas run high as Pyongyang has fired artillery near the western sea border in recent weeks and launched an intermediate-range missile on Sunday in its first ballistic test of the year. Referring to the North Korean statement, Yoon said Kim vowed not to recognize the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, carrying out a "political provocation" meant to divide South Korea and make its people anxious.

The president also said North Korea's recent definition of South-North relations as those between "hostile" nations amounted to an acknowledgement of the regime's nature as an "anti-national and anti-historical group." (end)

mk













MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107725125