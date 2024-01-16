NC Blockfiesta 2024 Wraps Up As The First-Ever Grand Web3 Conference In Chennai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Chennai, India, 16th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The second edition of NC BlockFiesta, India's premiere Web3 conference of 2024, emerged as a resounding success in Chennai on Saturday, unleashing a dynamic wave that attracted 400 attendees, comprising industry trailblazers and the exuberant web3 community at the luxurious Hilton Chennai.

Held against the backdrop of the evolving landscape of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, NFTs, Web3, and regulatory frameworks, the day-long event set a new standard in Web3 conferences in the country.

NC BlockFiesta'24 Stole the Web3 Arena's Spotlight

A symbol of respect for Indian culture, NC BlockFiesta took a distinctive approach by opening the event with the traditional lighting of the Indian lamp alongside the speakers and other esteemed guests. It gradually started with the motto of connecting the community for a memorable day of celebration and exploration of Web3.

Prime highlights of this premiere web3 conference of 2024 were:



Panel discussions with industry experts sparked the community's curiosity towards some of the recent buzzing topics - Web3 trends, NFTs' transition from fun to utility, the role of VCs in accelerating Web3 startups, compliances, and the regulatory landscape.

Notably, the event witnessed two remarkable project launches. The first launch was PRDots, entering the market as the next-gen automated press release distribution platform. The second was the unveiling of Cyzens, a utility-driven PFP (profile picture) NFT collection. Beyond insightful discussions and launches, attendees enjoyed giveaways, offering them opportunities to win exciting merchandise and gifts. Moreover, an exclusive newspaper garnered unique attention with its summary of all the events of the Web3 industry in 2023.

Contemplating the event's grand success, Rohit Mohan, Founder and CEO of NC Global Media, said:

“NC BlockFiesta 2024's success results from the collaborative efforts of speakers, partners, and the vibrant Web3 community. As the organizers, my team and I are extremely grateful for their integral support.”

As the curtain falls on NC BlockFiesta'24, anticipation builds for its return, promising to unite the Web3 community to celebrate emerging trends, innovative solutions, and the industry's future.

NC BlockFiesta 2024 in Chennai, India

About NC Global Media

Founded in 2020, NC Global Media, a Dubai-based media and marketing company, has carved a unique niche in the blockchain industry. Leveraging their expertise in growth marketing strategy, the company collaborated with over 200 clients, supporting them on their global expansion journey.

NC Global Media's in-house news portal TheNewsCrypto stands as the ultimate source for blockchain news, drawing over 500K monthly visitors across 150+ countries, including the US, Russia, Canada, India, and the UK. Through their flagship initiative, NC BlockFiesta, it actively advocates for the Web3 industry and fosters various communities.

