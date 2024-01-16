Iran Strikes 'Mossad Bases' In Iraq And 'ISIS Gathering Spot' In Syria

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday, January 16th, that they carried out missile attacks on Erbil in Iraq and Idlib in Syria. They stated that they targeted one of the main Mossad headquarters in the Kurdistan region of Iraq with ballistic missiles.

The IRGC also claimed to have struck a gathering place of ISIS in Syria.

“In response to the recent terrorist crimes of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the spy headquarters and gatherings of anti-Iran groups in parts of the Region were targeted by IRGC ballistic missiles in the middle of the night,” The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported, citing a statement by the group.

According to Al-Hadath, Iranian missiles fell near the U.S. consulate in Erbil.

Security sources informed Reuters that following the IRGC missile strike on targets in Erbil, operations at the city's airport have been suspended.

Two U.S. security officials told Reuters that the missile attack on Erbil did not cause any damage to their buildings or result in casualties among their personnel. However, hospital sources reported the deaths of two civilians and injuries to five others as a result of the attack.

At least four civilians died and 17 others were injured in the missile strikes, and houses near Pirmam road suffered significant damage.

Meanwhile, Hemin Hawrami, the deputy speaker of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, called the IRGC's attack on Erbil“unjustifiable” and stated that it targeted a civilian residence named Pishro Dizayi, leading to his death and the deaths of four family members.

The Kurdistan Regional Security Organization issued a statement dismissing the IRGC's claims about the missile attacks as baseless and condemning these repeated attacks as violations of the sovereignty of Kurdistan and Iraq.

The organization reported that four non-combatant civilians lost their lives as a result of the IRGC missile attacks, and six others were injured.

The U.S. State Department strongly condemned the IRGC's missile attacks on Erbil, Iraq.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the department, expressed condolences to the families of the victims of this attack and added that these attacks“undermine stability in Iraq.”

The spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, in response to the missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Iraq, stated that preliminary indications suggest these attacks were“reckless and imprecise.”

Adrian Watson added,“The United States supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq.”

He further mentioned that Washington will continue to assess the situation.

The IRGC announced an attack on an ISIS gathering spot in Syria in response to casualties during a Qassem Soleimani commemoration event in Kerman and the deaths of military personnel in an administrative building in Rasak.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram