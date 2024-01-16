KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 8 January 2024 and 12 January 2024, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 08-01-2024
| 86 000
| € 5 210 250
| € 60.58
| € 60.22
| € 61.08
| 09-01-2024
| 87 000
| € 5 254 182
| € 60.39
| € 59.80
| € 60.54
| 10-01-2024
| 88 000
| € 5 283 608
| € 60.04
| € 59.82
| € 60.60
| 11-01-2024
| 89 000
| € 5 252 646
| € 59.02
| € 58.74
| € 60.14
| 12-01-2024
| 90 000
| € 5 284 314
| € 58.71
| € 58.44
| € 59.52
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 9 580 069 on 12 January 2024.
