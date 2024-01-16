Tech-Driven Toll Roads : Electronic Toll Collection Market Set To Exceed $15,648.2 Million By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electronic Toll Collection Industry

The growth of the global electronic toll collection market is driven by upsurge in demand for safety and efficiency of transportation infrastructure.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has released a report on the“Electronic Toll Collection Market .” According to the report, the global electronic toll collection industry is projected to achieve $15,648.2 million by 2025, a notable increase from $6,855.5 million in 2017, with a spectacular CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2025. The research report delves into modern market strategies and identifies the potential to grow for the future. It covers major market segments, examines market dynamics, highlights key investment pockets, and presents valuable insights and projections for the industry.

Increase in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, and hype for cashless travelling drive the growth of the global electronic toll collection market . On the other hand, high initial installation and operational cost of electronic toll collection system curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of ETC system in the developing regions, and strict government regulations regarding toll collection are projected to usher in a number of opportunities in the near future.

The automated vehicle classification segment to dominate by 2025-

Based on subsystem, the automated vehicle classification segment held one-third of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2025. At the same time, the Violation Enforcement system (VES) segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The other segments discussed in the report include automated vehicle identification and transaction processing.

The RFID segment to lead the trail-

Based on technology, the RFID segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance during 2018–2025. Simultaneously, the GNSS & GPS segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in DSRC, Infrared, and video analytics.

North America held the major share in 2017-

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2017, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during 2018–2025. The other provinces assessed in the market report include LAMEA and Europe.

Electronic Toll Collection Market Segmentation:

The electronic toll collection market has been divided into various segments including subsystem, technology, application, and region.

Electronic Toll Collection Market, Based on Subsystem Type-

Transaction Processing

Violation Enforcement System

Automated Vehicle Classification

Automated Vehicle Identification

Electronic Toll Collection Market, Based on Technology-

Video Analytics

GNSS & GPS

Infrared

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

Electronic Toll Collection Market, Based on Application-

Highways

Urban

Electronic Toll Collection Market, Based on Region-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Major Key Players

Kapsch Group,

Thales group,

Toshiba Corporation,

Raytheon,

Conduent LLC,

Siemens AG,

TransCore LP,

Cubic Transportation,

Perceptics LLC,

EFKON GmbH.

