Importance Of Mental Fitness In Stress-Ridden World

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) In an increasingly fast-paced and stress-ridden world, the importance of mental fitness has never been more evident. The urge to prioritize our psychological well-being has become a pressing need, and experts from various fields are stepping up to fulfill this rising demand.

From psychologists to wellness coaches, these professionals are making significant strides in helping individuals enhance their mental fitness. Mental fitness encompasses emotional resilience, stress management, and overall well-being. It is crucial in today's society where stressors seem to multiply by the day.

Listed below are some brands and experts serving their best to bring mental fitness at the forefront.

Lissun

It is a tech-enabled mental and emotional health startup that supports people and corporations in fulfilling their mental health needs. It is a team of mental health, technology, and wellness professionals. Their vision is to solve mental health at scale and change the lives of millions of people who will benefit from mental and emotional health support in all aspects of their daily life. Lissun is an end-to-end mental health and wellness platform that works to provide mental health solutions to individuals, corporations, and healthcare institutions. Its technology provides personalized wellness journeys, therapeutic content, and psychological support to its users.

Chitharesh Natesan

Chitharesh Natesan, popularly known as "The Indian Monster," is a renowned professional bodybuilder hailing from India, whose impressive journey in the world of bodybuilding has left an indelible mark. In 2019, he achieved the pinnacle of his career by securing the coveted title of Mr. Universe at the 11th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship organized by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation. His dedication, perseverance, and consistent success on both national and international stages have firmly established him as a true legend in the world of bodybuilding. Beyond his impressive physique, Chitharesh's story highlights the profound connection between physical fitness and mental well-being. His rigorous training regimen and unwavering commitment to his goals have not only sculpted his body but have also fortified his mental resilience. Bodybuilding demands discipline, focus, and perseverance, qualities that transcend the gym and become valuable assets in one's everyday life.

Emoneeds

Emoneeds was created with a focus to cater to one's mental and emotional health needs. They aim to maximize an individual's performance, happiness and quality of life. The team of expert psychiatrists and clinical psychologists work collaboratively with teens, adults and families by providing holistic, evidence based and scientifically approved compassionate care through a combination of medication management and customized psychotherapies. All of this is designed to help patients/ families overcome their difficulties so that they can achieve their goals and lead productive and happy lives.

