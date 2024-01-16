AL HAMRA LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT PEOPLE OF DETERMINATION WITH HIDDEN DISABILITIES ACROSS ITS PORTFOLIO

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 16 Jan 2023: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, has partnered with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower (HDS) to drive awareness and support for People of Determination (POD) with hidden disabilities across its portfolio of hotels, malls, and leisure attractions. The collaboration makes Al Hamra the first real estate company in the UAE and the first holding company for hotels and malls in the Northern Emirates to launch the initiative.



The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is a simple tool to voluntarily share that a person has a disability or condition that may not be immediately apparent – and that they may need a helping hand, understanding, or more time in hotels, leisure & entertainment assets, shops, at work, or in public spaces.



As part of the collaboration, globally recognised Sunflower lanyards will be distributed for free to POD who visit Al Hamra’s various lifestyle destinations, supporting their assistance and accessibility at the venues. Additionally, the Group will also provide extensive high-level training to employees across its locations in Ras Al Khaimah to help support those with hidden disabilities.



The initiative will be implemented across Al Hamra Real Estate, and hospitality venues - Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Residences, Al Hamra Village Hotel, The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach, Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach Resort, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall.



Commenting on the initiative, Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to bring shoppers, diners, hotel guests, residents, and tourists with hidden disabilities increased visibility and support throughout daily operations across our hospitality, leisure, and retail destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. Many of our assets are already designed to be autism-friendly, and the partnership with HDC will offer more robust infrastructure to give People of Determination with hidden disabilities the freedom and means to request additional assistance.”



“As a premier lifestyle developer that puts the guest experience first, we have a responsibility to our customers throughout the region. By being the first real estate company in the UAE to partner with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower and deliver this level of support to those with hidden disabilities, we hope to set an example that will leave a lasting impact in the Northern Emirates, and beyond. The initiative marks an important step towards realising Al Hamra’s CSR goals and serves as a reminder of the group’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity at all levels,” he added.



The Sunflower has quickly become the international symbol for identifying people with hidden disabilities. Its use across public spaces has grown globally, with major airports, malls, and other facilities leveraging its familiarity to increase awareness and support for People of Determination.



The UAE has joined leading international bodies in its commitment to accessibility, and Al Hamra continues to support the vision of Ras Al Khaimah’s leadership in its efforts to elevate the Northern Emirates as an inclusive destination of choice.





