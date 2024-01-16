MEET YOUR CLASS OF 2024 FOR NETFLIX'S AL RAWABI SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Amman, Jordan, 15/01/2024: A gripping new chapter is about to unfold as a new school year begins at AlRawabi School for Girls, welcoming with it a whole new class of thriving students. Season 2 of one of Netflix's most successful and highly anticipated Arabic series Produced by Filmizion Productions, from Showrunner and Creator Tima Shomali, with Co-Creators Shirin Kamal and Islam Alshomali. This Season features new students with unique stories, backgrounds and secrets that are about to shake things up. The rules and classmates may be changing, and the stakes are higher, but the essence of the Rawabi playground remains unbroken.

The hallways of AlRawabi will be filled with a rollercoaster of emotions and lessons that go beyond the classroom as characters explore challenges, friendships and unexpected connections that come with high school life. Get ready to witness the dynamics of the new class as the girls navigate the complexities of being a teenager in today's world.

The vibrant ensemble of up and coming Arab stars in Al Rawabi School For Girls Season 2 includes Sarah (Tara Abboud), Tasneem (Sarah Yousef), Nadeen (Tara Atalla), Hiba (Kira Yaghnam) Shams (Thalia Alansari), and Farah (Raneem Haitham). Who really are these new girls? And what do they bring to the table? One thing's for sure - they are bound to leave a lasting impact.





