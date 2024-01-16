Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Landscape: A Focus On China, India, And Brazil Markets Fueling Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market

Integration with traditional data centers hampers the growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Micro-Mobile Data Center Market ," The micro-mobile data center market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The micro-mobile data center serves as a self-contained infrastructure encompassing compute, storage, networking, power, cooling, and other essential modules for running both indoor and outdoor applications within a secure computing environment. It proves particularly advantageous for organizations facing constraints in time, space, or resources. Small to midsize businesses can effectively leverage mobile micro data centers to support their onsite applications and services, alleviating the burden on IT staff. Consequently, various sectors, including IT and retail, are increasingly adopting micro-mobile data centers, driving significant market growth prospects during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

In 2021, the micro-mobile data center market witnessed the dominance of the above 40 rack unit (RU) segment, which is anticipated to persist as the leading segment throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the organizational benefits it offers to IT managers, facilitating efficient equipment arrangement, quick access to installed IT components and enhanced physical equipment and media security. These advantages present lucrative opportunities for market growth. Despite this, the up to 20 RU segment is poised to experience the highest growth in the forecast period. The increasing demand for smaller rack units in defense, IT, and telecom sectors is a key driver for this growth. Furthermore, the up to 20 RU data centers boast high-range capacities, accommodating larger facilities, contributing to the accelerated growth of the micro-mobile data center industry.

In 2021, small and medium-sized enterprises predominantly led the micro-mobile data center market, a trend expected to persist in the forecast period. This is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and minimal latency. Nevertheless, larger enterprises are projected to experience the most significant growth in market share in the coming years. This shift is driven by technological advancements that empower micro-mobile data centers to revolutionize various industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and more, fostering market expansion.

Geographically, North America claimed the largest market share in 2021, driven by a steady adoption of micro-mobile data centers to meet the rising business demands for process enhancement and improved customer experiences. The region's increasing reliance on data analytics and cost-effective data storage, along with a shift towards advanced technologies, positions micro-mobile data centers as a valuable asset for service providers looking to leverage cutting-edge technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the escalating demand for micro-mobile data centers in response to the emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-speed 5G networks, and the growing need for cost-effective and rapid data processing and storage systems. The active investment in micro-mobile data centers by the IT & telecom, BFSI, and retail sectors in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to further propel market growth.

The expansion of the micro-mobile data center market is fueled by factors such as the escalating digitization and internet penetration in India. The emphasis on smart technologies, IoT-powered devices, big data, and the deployment of 5G networks further contribute to the positive market trends. Additionally, the rising demand for containerized data centers is driven by corporate offices needing to frequently relocate their infrastructure. Companies are actively investing in the expansion of micro-mobile data centers, driven by the proliferation of larger workloads. This growing trend is particularly prominent as businesses extend their presence on the cloud, necessitating the use of portable data centers and creating a heightened demand for micro-mobile data centers among SMEs due to their cost-effectiveness and lower latency. Despite these favorable aspects, the integration challenges with traditional data centers pose a hindrance to the overall growth of the market.

The global micro-mobile data center market has been witnessing steady growth worldwide due to the ever-increasing volumes of data generated by different industry verticals. Increased usage of internet-based services among organizations has significantly fueled the demand for micro-mobile data centers across the world. The presence of a large number of providers in the global micro-mobile data center market increases the competitive rivalry among the key players. Therefore, micro-mobile data center providers are differentiating themselves from competitors and driving revenue growth by incorporating new digital business technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data and 5G networks their offerings to gain a competitive edge, and retain their market position.

Impact of Covid-19:

The projected estimates for 2031 indicate a notable increase compared to pre-COVID-19 forecasts, with the outbreak positively impacting the market for micro-mobile data center technologies. These technologies play a crucial role in addressing the escalating demand for data storage capacity among enterprises. To meet this demand, there is a growing emphasis on ensuring that micro-mobile data center providers possess the necessary capabilities to deliver high-performance solutions.

Various stakeholders, including local data center operators and key providers, are making substantial investments in micro-mobile data centers to cater to diverse use cases. The COVID-19 pandemic has become an opportunity for market growth, with organizations worldwide adopting micro-mobile data centers to support their business objectives, especially in the context of widespread work-from-home initiatives. The modular design of these micro data centers allows for flexible installation in locations with high-speed connectivity, a feature that has become particularly relevant with the increasing availability of 5G networks.

Despite the overall positive trend, some countries are witnessing a reduction in demand for micro-mobile data center services. However, developing markets such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to drive the growth of the micro-mobile data center market. Additionally, the pandemic-induced surge in the need for storage volume, fueled by the proliferation of emerging technologies like big data and the Internet of Things (IoT), is expected to sustain investments in micro-mobile data centers globally.

The key players that operate in the micro-mobile data center market analysis are Cannon Technologies, Canovate Group, Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hanley Energy, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE and Zella DC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Micro-mobile data center industry.

The market is considerably concentrated with major players consuming significant market share. The degree of concentration will remain the same during the forecast period. The vendors operating in the market are taking several initiatives such as new product launches and partnership to stay competitive in the market and to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop advanced micro-mobile data center, which is opportunistic for the micro-mobile data center market forecast.

