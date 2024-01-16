Beauty Hacks To Try In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) As we step into 2024, it's the perfect time to shake up our beauty routines and embrace some innovative hacks that promise to elevate our skincare and makeup game. From time-tested tricks to emerging trends, here are 12 beauty hacks shared with IANSLife by Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies to incorporate into your regimen for a fresh and fabulous start to the year. Multi-Masking Magic: Upgrade your skincare routine by embracing the power of multi-masking. Different areas of your face have different needs, so use targeted masks on specific zones for a customized treatment that addresses various skin concerns simultaneously. The areas under your eyes and neck are susceptible so they need to be dealt with differently Facial Massage Techniques: Explore the world of facial massage techniques to stimulate blood flow, boost collagen production, and achieve that coveted radiant glow. Incorporate tools like jade rollers or gua sha for a spa-like experience at home. You can take regular face steam which will do deep cleansing Beauty Swaps: Make 2024 the year of sustainable beauty. Opt for eco-friendly packaging, cruelty-free products, and brands that prioritize sustainability. Being conscious of your beauty choices not only benefits the planet but also enhances your overall beauty routine Trend: Embrace the "skinimalism" trend by focusing on a simplified skincare routine. Streamline your products to the essentials, allowing your skin to breathe and naturally showcase its beauty. Use products that have hyaluronic acid which suits all skin types. Quality over quantity is the key to this minimalist approach Eyelids: Step away from matte eyeshadows and embrace glossy eyelids. Apply a clear gloss or a balm over your eyeshadow for a dewy and youthful look. This simple hack adds dimension and draws attention to your eyes Cleansing Routine: Ensure your skin is thoroughly clean by adopting a double cleansing routine. Start with an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and sunscreen, then follow up with a gentle foaming or cream cleanser to purify the skin Overnight Treatments: Give your hair some extra love with overnight treatments. Apply a nourishing hair mask or oil before bedtime, allowing it to work its magic while you sleep. Wake up to revitalized and hydrated locks Makeup Looks: Simplify your makeup routine with monochromatic looks. Use a single shade for your eyes, cheeks, and lips to achieve a harmonious and effortlessly chic appearance. This time-saving hack is perfect for those busy mornings Art with Negative Space: Upgrade your nail game by embracing negative space in your nail art. Allow some of your natural nails to peek through for a modern and minimalist look. Experiment with geometric designs or intricate patterns for added flair Boost with Facial Mists: Keep your skin hydrated throughout the day with facial mists. Invest in mists containing hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or rose water to refresh and revitalize your skin, especially during the colder months Stain for Natural Flush: Swap out heavy lipsticks for lip stains to achieve a natural flush of color. This lightweight option provides long-lasting pigment without the need for constant touch-ups, making it ideal for everyday wear Beauty: Celebrate diversity in beauty by supporting brands that prioritize inclusivity. Look for companies offering a wide range of shades to cater to all skin tones. Everyone deserves to feel represented and beautiful.

Revamping your beauty routine in 2024 doesn't have to be overwhelming. By incorporating these 12 beauty hacks, you can effortlessly elevate your skincare and makeup game. From sustainable choices to embracing the glass skin trend, each hack is designed to enhance your natural beauty and simplify your routine for a radiant and confident you in the new year.

