Use Of Wireless Connectivity For Smooth Ambulance Movement: Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced the intent to implement the most impactful suggestions from the Ideathon competition. These proposals, which include wireless connectivity with traffic signals, installation of pink booths in public places, and efficient disposal of flowers and food waste, aim to enhance the seamless movement of ambulances in the city.

Shivakumar distributed prizes to the winners of the Youth Leadership Conference and Ideathon competition held in the city. Recognizing the potential for innovative ideas from school children, he highlighted the significance of their thinking and leadership qualities for the overall development of the country. Encouraging leadership qualities beyond the realm of politics, Shivakumar expressed his commitment to advising the BBMP commissioner to organize similar competitions at the school level.

Sudha Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys Foundation, emphasized the importance of providing a platform for children to express their new ideas. Murthy commended the confidence exhibited by the participating children in sharing their thoughts during the competition. Acknowledging the challenge of judging suggestions from the younger generation, she noted, "I can learn some things from the younger generation."

The concept of Ideathon, introduced and implemented by Aishwarya D.K.S., received recognition during the event. The competition was conducted as part of the Brand Bengaluru project.