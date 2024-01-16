When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan And Hardik Pandya Danced At Eden Gardens; Unseen Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recently surfaced video clip featuring Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya dancing outside the dressing room at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is taking social media by storm. While the exact series or tournament remains unclear, the players can be seen in colored clothing, indicating that the celebration took place after a limited-overs international match. The infectious energy of the players and the lively atmosphere in the video offer fans a delightful glimpse into the camaraderie within the Indian cricket team.

The viral video captures the trio of Kohli, Kishan, and Pandya showcasing their dance moves just outside the dressing room. A member of the support staff joins in the festivities, adding to the jubilant atmosphere. Hardik Pandya, in particular, stands out as he dances under the shade to the beats of the DJ. The crowd in the stands above the dressing room enthusiastically enjoys the impromptu dance party, creating a memorable moment that has quickly become a talking point on social media platforms.

While the specific series or tournament is not identified in the video, the players' attire and the nature of the celebration suggest that it occurred during a limited-overs international event. India is currently engaged in a T20I series against Afghanistan, having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The celebratory mood captured in the video reflects the team's positive spirit and unity, contributing to their success on the field.

The camaraderie within the Indian cricket team has been a hallmark of its success in recent years. Moments like these, where star players let loose and enjoy themselves, offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the close-knit relationships within the squad. Such instances also serve to inspire and engage cricket enthusiasts, fostering a sense of connection between the players and their supporters.

