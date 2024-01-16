Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC To Form Survey Panel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Allahabad High Court's order, which had appointed an advocate commissioner to survey the Shahi Idgah mosque situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. This decision comes as a setback for Hindu devotees involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case, with the apex court deeming their plea as "vague."

Advocate Reena N. Singh, representing Bhagwan Sri Krishna Lalla Virajman, provided an update on the legal proceedings, stating, "Today, the court addressed the challenge to the survey order of the Allahabad High Court case raised by the Muslim side. The Intezamia Committee contested the order, and the Supreme Court has now stayed the survey order, while the trial at the Allahabad High Court will continue. The next hearing is scheduled for January 23."

In December, the Allahabad court granted permission for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah, with details to be discussed in subsequent hearings. Emphasizing the preservation of the Mathura structure during the survey, the high court suggested oversight by a three-member commission of advocates. On January 4, the mosque committee appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order, contending that the rejection of the plaint petition should have been considered before addressing other miscellaneous applications in the suit.

During the January 11 hearing, the High Court deferred discussions on the survey modalities for the Shahi Idgah complex, located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, to January 17. The Hindu side in the Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah case had requested the formation of a commission for the survey, asserting that the mosque displayed indications of having been a Hindu temple in the past.

Krishna Janmbhoomi Case: Supreme court stays Allahabad HC to form survey panel