Rafael Nadal Named Ambassador For Saudi Tennis Federation; Paves Way For Tennis Growth In KSA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tennis icon Rafael Nadal was appointed as the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, marking a significant move by the Gulf kingdom to enhance its presence in professional tennis. As part of a broader sports initiative, Saudi Arabia is actively seeking to host more professional tournaments. In a statement released by the federation, Nadal expressed his excitement about contributing to the growth and progress he observed in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old, who boasts 22 Grand Slam victories, emphasised his desire to aid the global expansion of the sport, recognising the genuine potential for tennis development in Saudi Arabia.

Nadal, originally scheduled to participate in the ongoing Australian Open, faced a setback due to a muscle tear sustained during the warm-up event in Brisbane. Having been absent from the game since the 2023 Australian Open due to a hip injury, Nadal's return to the court has been closely watched. Despite earlier indications that 2024 might be his farewell year on the tour, the Spanish tennis maestro remains committed to the game he loves.

This strategic move comes after a busy 2023 for tennis in Saudi Arabia, marked by hosting its inaugural ATP Tour event, the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah. The year concluded with exhibition matches featuring top players such as Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka. Nadal's new role as ambassador involves dedicated annual visits to the kingdom, focusing on both sport promotion and the establishment of a new Rafa Nadal Academy, according to the Saudi federation.

Saudi Arabia's emphasis on sports aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 reform agenda, aiming to position the nation as a global tourism and business hub while transitioning from fossil fuels. Notably, the kingdom has attracted renowned football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, hosted significant boxing events, and even initiated the LIV Golf tour to rival the PGA Tour. Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 World Cup adds to its ambitious sports agenda, although criticisms persist regarding the country's alleged use of sports to improve its international image amid human rights and environmental concerns.

The recent five-year deal to host the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to making tennis a prominent fixture in its international sports calendar, with plans for additional professional tennis tournaments in the near future, as stated by the Saudi federation.

