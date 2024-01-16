White House Calls Iranian Strikes On Erbil Reckless

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Strikes by Iran's
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the city of Erbil, the
administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan (an autonomous region in
northern Iraq), are reckless, White House National Security Council
Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, Trend reports.
"This was a reckless and inaccurate series of strikes. The
United States supports the sovereignty, independence and
territorial integrity of Iraq. No American troops were injured,"
Watson said.
Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US
Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several
explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.
