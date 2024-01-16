               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
White House Calls Iranian Strikes On Erbil Reckless


1/16/2024 1:36:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the city of Erbil, the administrative center of Iraqi Kurdistan (an autonomous region in northern Iraq), are reckless, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, Trend reports.

"This was a reckless and inaccurate series of strikes. The United States supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq. No American troops were injured," Watson said.

Today, the IRGC launched ballistic missile attacks on the US Harir Air Base and Erbil International Airport in Iraq. Several explosions also occurred near the US Consulate.

